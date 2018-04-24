 Skip to main content

How to incorporate light denim pieces into your wardrobe

Odessa Paloma Parker
Special to The Globe and Mail

I lived through the eighties and don’t have much desire to rehash retro styles – but there’s something about lighter denim that I love. What’s a fresh way to rock it so I don’t look like a #throwbackthursday?

There’s just something about an airy denim colour that instantly evokes sunnier times. Channel that energy with a dynamite light denim piece. Look to Tibi for inspiration – the brand’s cropped jacket and high-waisted walking shorts are novel updates to fashion staples. While I’ve got nothing against the brand’s “Canadian tuxedo,” as the combo is sometimes called, doubling-up on denim is just one option for styling. The jacket would look great with a T-shirt and palazzo pants, while the shorts could be paired with a longer soft cotton tunic for weekends.

Light denim can be very versatile, but is typically thought of as less “dressy” than its darker counterpart. I challenge this notion – when worn with a crisp button-down or structured blouse, Topshop’s cropped high-rise jeans look sophisticated and fashion-forward, but not stiff.

Speaking of stiff, a slouchy shirt is another way to wear light denim in a contemporary way, particularly when worn with more tailored pieces. Pair Levi’s drop-sleeve shirt with black cotton trousers for a laid-back yet refined combination; a pointy-toed mule shoe and understated jewellery complete the look.

A jacket in light indigo is the quintessential spring cover-up. Gap’s style has four pockets and ring tabs at the sleeves, which takes the garment from basic to bold. If you’re going to try pairing two denim pieces together, take a cue from the brand’s styling of the piece and wear with jeans in a darker, different blue hue and stark accessories like white sneakers. It’s an unexpected combination, and anything but outdated.

