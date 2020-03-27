How to maintain and preserve a long-lasting wardrobe

Taking good care of what you already own can be just as satisfying as shopping for new things. Sure, maintaining clothing requires discipline and a dash of ingenuity, but it’s worth it, both financially and environmentally. After all, the average Canadian throws away 81 pounds of textiles each year, the same weight as a Bernese mountain dog.
Given that many of us are spending more time at home just as the wardrobe season shifts, there’s an opportunity to edit, maintain and plan for future repairs. Here, fashion pros explain the simplest and smartest ways to preserve your wardrobe, including how to shop with the long term in mind.
How do I put away my sweaters so they’re in perfect condition when I pull them out again in the fall?
“Wash your sweaters before storing them,” Joseph Tang, the women’s fashion director at Holt Renfrew, says. “That little stain that went unnoticed at a holiday party could attract moths, set further or add an unpleasant odour to the garment after a few months in storage.” It’s a little more effort, but “you should fold each sweater and wrap it in white, acid-free tissue paper,” Tang says. “This prevents colour transfer, buttons/pulls from getting caught and fibres rubbing against each other.” Tang recommends storing your sweaters in plastic containers, reusable plastic bags or in vacuum-packs that are not sealed too tightly.
What should I be looking for in a shoe so that I know it can be re-soled?
“All leather soles can and should be resoled before there is wear or damage past the sole or protective rubber area,” Leah Dahlgren, senior product designer at Edmonton’s Poppy Barley, says. “[Re-soling] helps increase the longevity of the shoe and keeps them out of landfills longer.” Fully rubber soles can also be replaced, but are a little more complicated and Dahlgren recommends leather nonetheless – it’s more breathable, flexible, and, at the end of the day it’s biodegradable.
Is there a limit to how much a pair of pants can be taken in or let out?
“The answer is yes, there is a limit,” Toronto tailor and Seneca College professor Philip Sparks says. “A pair of trousers can only be taken in by so much before the pockets get too close together and the proportion is lost.” As far as letting pants out, “this is only possible if inlays or extra seam allowances have been included on the body as well as the waistband of the trousers.” Here, it pays to invest. “Inlays are not typically included on clothing purchased off the rack, with the exception of some higher end men’s suit trousers,” he says.
What should I keep in mind while laundering my jeans?
According to Madison Bentley of Vancouver’s Dutil Denim, “when it comes to caring for your jeans, there’s one golden rule: Don’t put them in the dryer – ever.” While Bentley acknowledges that some denim fabrics are more resilient that others, “heat is an unknown variable that can warp the fabric and lighten the colour of denim." It’s best to wash them cold and hang to dry and only when they’re genuinely dirty. “For some people, that’s every week and for others it’s once every two months,” she says. “In between washes, you can refresh your jeans with a natural denim spray product.”
How do I keep swimwear in good condition season after season?
Because chlorine and saltwater are your suit’s natural enemies, Danica Salajko, designer of Toronto-based Bathing Belle swimwear, says rinsing out your swimsuit in cold water is key. “Also try to avoid hot tubs if you can," she says. "Any kind of heat does break down the elasticity of the fabric a lot faster.” Good news for the lazy: You don’t have to hand wash your suit. “I throw mine in the washing machine, but I suggest putting it in one of those lingerie bags on the delicate cycle and hang to dry,” Salajko says.
If my eyewear has become dull and nicked, is there a way to bring it back to life?
“Most people aren’t aware, but there are several ways to extend your eyewear’s life,” says Eric Dickstein of Vancouver’s Durant Sessions eyewear. First of all, there are preventative actions, such as dropping by your neighbourhood optical store for a screw tightening, alignment adjustment and ultrasonic cleaning every few months. As far as refurbishing goes, you can polish an acetate frame to eliminate scratches, or matte it with a sand blaster to give a more tactile appearance. “Metal frames can be sent out for plating, if the frame is in good condition,” Dickstein says. "And with sunglasses, we can change out broken or scratched lenses or add fashion tints.”
How should I shop if I want my clothes to last but can’t afford to make everything an investment piece?
“You have to make sure that the fabric you buy is not too fragile, not a blend," Océane Stanislas, a buyer for the department store Simons, says. "Very good materials like wool, denim, leather, good crepe – everything that is high-quality fabric will last longer, and it doesn’t have to be from a major brand.” Her other tip is to avoid trends in favour of looks that complement you, personally. “Go for a colour palette in line with your hair colour, eye colour, skin tone; use colours that make you looks gorgeous – then whenever you wear them you’ll look very empowered and very beautiful,” she says.
