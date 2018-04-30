How to wear earrings that don’t match

Mismatched earrings have been around for a few seasons but I don’t think I can pull off some of the more extreme examples. What styles would you suggest? And what do I wear them with?

While most fashion trends speak to homogeny (Everyone in red! Everyone in Stan Smith sneakers!), sometimes one comes along that emphasizes idiosyncrasy instead. The mismatched earring look is one such moment. Not only does it essentially double your options in the jewellery drawer, but it’s a trend that really enhances a bold look; Marni’s clashing spring prints are amplified thanks to contrasting drop earrings. It might feel counterintuitive at first to reach for two different baubles, but as you experiment you’ll start to ease up – practice makes imperfect.

While most fashion trends speak to homogeny (Everyone in red! Everyone in Stan Smith sneakers!), sometimes one comes along that emphasizes idiosyncrasy instead. The mismatched earring look is one such moment. Not only does it essentially double your options in the jewellery drawer, but it’s a trend that really enhances a bold look; Marni’s clashing spring prints are amplified thanks to contrasting drop earrings. It might feel counterintuitive at first to reach for two different baubles, but as you experiment you’ll start to ease up – practice makes imperfect.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery At Marni, designer Francesco Risso augmented the beauty of mismatched patterns by accessorizing with offbeat earrings.

If you’re not into too much of a clash, you can still partake in a little lobe experimentation by seeking out sets that have more subtle singularity. New York-based brand Jardin’s contrasting gold-plated and enamel earrings are understated and unique. Draw attention to their difference by wearing them with an otherwise classic look, such as a white shirt with a black suit, or an elegant little black dress in the evening.

Toronto’s Jenny Bird offers delicate drops with an asymmetrical twist; they are perfect for everyday wear thanks to their minimalism, but are still novel enough to add a bit of whimsy to your daily dressing.

For special occasions (or days when you’re feeling playful), Trina Turk’s rainbow cascade will pick up or compliment any colour in a bright printed dress, or elevate a simple jeans-and-blouse brunch look. They’re just enough of a statement without looking extreme.

Jardin mismatched circle drop earrings, $105 at Intermix (intermixonline.com).

Asymmetrical Ziggy drops, $70 through jenny-bird.ca.

Trina Turk Confetti and Cocktails multi-stone mismatched linear earrings, $102 at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com).

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions to oparker@globeandmail.com.



Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.