How to wear spring’s top five fashion trends (hello, luxury fanny pack)

Green wash

Forgive the cliché, but this spring, it’s easy to be green given the abundance of verdant shades available to you wardrobe-wise, from chipper kelly to sultry sage to moody forest. Spanish label Delpozo showcased a selection of cheerful hues including light mint and emerald to liven up its breezy seasonal offering; green also cropped up in the collections of Emporio Armani (where it cast a neon glow) and Givenchy, where buzzy designer Clare Waight Keller employed Sacramento green to punch up a few deftly tailored looks. If you’re keen to go green, try a jaunty jumpsuit over a black or white turtleneck, or pair a finely ribbed sweater with light-wash denim or trim navy trousers – anything more muted to let the colour really take centre stage. Why not wear a sculptural pair of jade-hued earrings with an LBD for a hint of springtime? Wherever your greener pastures lie, expect salad days ahead.

A.P.C. ribbed-knit merino wool sweater, $225 through matchesfashion.com.

Wilfred Melodie jumpsuit, $168 at Aritzia.

Machete Clare earrings, $79 at Victoire.

An assortment of green tones breathes fresh air into a charming Delpozo ensemble.

Hands-free mode

No butts about it: The lowly fanny pack is getting a high-end endorsement from iconic brands such as Chanel, Fendi and Louis Vuitton. It seems many designers wants you to take a load off in the warmer weather, and who are you to argue, especially when the array is head-and-shoulders above the nylon belt bags of the nineties. Some styles come with separated compartments, like your favourite tote in miniature. Others come in sleek versions with bold hardware that’s perfect for nights out on the town. And others still come with an animalistic appeal and other graphic patterning, making them an eye-catching accessory for days you’re dressed to impress. Before attempting this look, make sure that your belt bag can actually carry everything you need to take with you (phone, cash, etc.). Your aim is to be practical by freeing up your hands, so don’t blow it with something too bitty for your essentials.

Silk-screended leather fannypack, $439 through clarev.com.

Gumilu belt bag, $45 at Aldo.

Rebecca Minkoff Edie textured leather fanny pack, $258 at Hudson’s Bay.

Chanel encouraged the fashion crowd to kick off their shoes and have some fun with a novel belt bag.

Pick pockets

Is that a trend in your pocket? Good news for dudes who think they can take it all with them because this spring, pockets are hot. Creatives such as Virgil Abloh at Off-White and Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen experimented with them in terms of placement and design. The latter explored just how versatile the pocket is through an array of looks inspired by punk and painter’s coveralls. Now you’ll find natty jackets with squared-off pockets, satchels with oversized ones and trim trousers that have a cargo feel. Utilitarian details abound in fashion this season – pockets appearing on more refined pieces being the most useful for urban adventure. While you may feel an impulse to fill them with all manner of things, remember that bulkiness is not chic. So exercise excess with your pocket picks, but modesty in how you use them.

Berwick jacket in ecological wool, $736 through oliverspencer.co.uk.

Gansu leather holdall, $619 at Ted Baker.

Barena Venezia cropped stretch cotton-gabardine cargo trousers, $325 through matchesfashion.com.

A peachy-keen pocketed look at the Alexander McQueen show.

Pointed out

It’s about time you got to the point! Favour has returned to the sensible flat, but this model, as seen on the runways of Marni, Altuzarra and more, has a leg up on the rounded ballerina style that dominated under-desk stashes for years. For the office and elsewhere, a point-toe flat adds polish and poise to even the most casual ensemble. Choose from a selection of vibrant suede or brocade finishes for more formal affairs (of course you can also wear them to work, should you dare). Slick leather styles fare well when you’re feeling more subdued but still want a bit of flair. This silhouette looks beautiful when worn with knee-length, midi and maxi skirts, as well as cropped trousers and cuffed denim. When the warmer weather hits, try wearing a delicate anklet to incite some drama, but until then wear them with printed tights for a sense of playful put-togetherness.

Suede flats, $140 at Gravity Pope.

Marc Fisher leather d’Orsay flats, $199 at Hudson’s Bay.

Brocade flats, $215 at J.Crew.

Daytime neutrals were tempered with swish two-toned flats at Marni.

Hit the spots

Have a spot of fun this spring with one of the many pieces you’ll find doing the polka (dot, that is). Rejina Pyo used them in a number of pieces for her collection this season, and they also abound in offerings from Max Mara and Moschino. Scale runs from dainty to daring, and the larger the dot, the more eclectic your outfit. You don’t have to get carried away doing the dot, either – a little goes a long way, so consider them in monochromatic schemes, or with just a hint of metallic embroidery set against a black or similarly neutral background. Smaller dots exude a little bit of oomph, and as they get bigger, the impact naturally grows. The good news is that whether you like more retro-tinged garments such as raglan-sleeved blouses, or more contemporary ones such as a belted chambray coat, these specks will make you look spectacular.

Chambray trench coat, $280 at Banana Republic.

Stine Goya Magic Mervidelux metallic embroidered knitted wide-leg pants, US$190 through net-a-porter.com.

MSGM blouse, €309 ($461) through mytheresa.com.

Breakout British-based designer Rejina Pyo splashed whimsical dots across a mutton-sleeved maxi dress to lively effect.

