Hunter’s Alasdhair Willis offers festival fashion tips – rubber Wellies included

Open this photo in gallery Photograph by Joseph Saraceno; Styling by Wilson Wong

When it comes to music festival style, no item has become quite as ubiquitous as the rain boot – more specifically, the Hunter rain boot made famous by supermodel Kate Moss at Glastonbury back in 2005, which she artfully paired with denim cut-offs.

Open this photo in gallery Willis has transformed the once-traditional heritage brand into a fashion-forward powerhouse. Handout

Wellies have been central to the explosion of festival-centric wardrobing and pushed Hunter into the spotlight, which it harnessed by enlisting the fabulously stylish Alasdhair Willis to act as creative director in 2013. Since then, he’s transformed the once-traditional heritage brand into a fashion forward powerhouse. “Our inspiration can be quite varied – from the Highlands of Scotland to the notion of soundscapes – but we’re always thinking, ‘What’s the festival interpretation of that?’” says Willis, who was in Toronto recently to launch a new collection.

Willis himself is a frequent festival-goer, regularly hitting up the likes of Glastonbury and Coachella with his wife, Stella McCartney, the designer who created one of the wedding gowns of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. “I have been going to festivals since I was a teenager and one of my heroes of that period were the Foo Fighters, who blew me away last year,” he says. “That one will live long, long in my memory.”

Willis is known for his sense of personal style (he frequently tops best-dressed lists around the world), so who better to guide us through the essentials of dressing for a concert with flair?

Rain gear

“I wear my Hunter boots, regardless of the weather conditions, because it’s like being recognized as a part of the community, which is something that I really love about the brand. You’re part of a club. Hunter [also] does this really great vinyl jacket, which folds down to nothing and is really essential when you’re packing for a whole day.”

Hunter Men’s Original Festival Chelsea Boots, $235, Original Vinyl Windcheater, $250 at Hunter.

Wet Wipes

“I like to keep my hands clean. If those are feeling okay, it doesn’t matter what’s happening around me.”

Vitamin E Wet Wipes travel pack, $3.49 at Shopper’s Drug Mart.

Hoodie

“I sort of morph to more of your rocky kind of jeans, boots kind of vibe and then I would pull in a little more of a kind of street sporty element to it with a graphic sweatshirt.”

J.W. Anderson Cola Boots hoodie, $375 at Hudson’s Bay.

Phone charger

“Of course, a phone charger is truly essential.”

Le Chord, $50 at Holt Renfrew.

Sunglasses

“My wife makes good sunglasses, but I’ve got to confess that I struggle keeping hold of them to the end of the day!”

Stella McCartney Flat Top sunglasses, $315 at Ssense.

