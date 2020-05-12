I occasionally exfoliate my skin, but what are the benefits of using a scalp scrub?

While hair gets so much of our attention, the scalp it covers gets quite neglected in comparison. However, the scalp’s overall condition can directly affect hair, causing conditions such as dandruff or dry strands. Brands including Kerastase and Omorovicza are creating specialized products to help give this area of the skin some TLC, and celebrity colourist Christophe Robin’s sea-salt scalp scrub, which launched back in 2013, is a beauty cult favourite.
A scalp scrub has similar benefits to an exfoliating scrub that you use on your face or body. It can exfoliate the skin on your head, removing build-up of sebum and hair products, and stimulating skin-cell turnover. Usually, it’s a coarse ingredient such as sugar or salt that’s doing the scrubbing.
Kevin Mancuso, global creative director at hair-care brand Nexxus, recommends using a scalp scrub once or twice a week in place of shampoo. If you find that your hair-washing frequency has reduced during social isolation, a scalp scrub can be an effective way to manage any build-up. Plus, with salon appointments a distant memory for most, taking some time out to tend to your scalp is the next best thing to a luxurious head massage from your stylist.
Nexxus Clean & Pure Invigorating Detox Scalp Scrub, $17 through shoppersdrugmart.ca.
Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.