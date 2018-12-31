 Skip to main content

If you make one simple skin-care resolution for 2019, washing your face should be it

If you make one simple skin-care resolution for 2019, washing your face should be it

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Beyond any visible benefits that come with washing your face properly, it’s an easy and effective act of self care.

There are a few cardinal rules that, in general, skin care experts tend to agree on: wearing sunscreen every day and always washing your face before bed are two that come to mind. The latter is a rewarding habit that many struggle to adopt, and one that I challenge you to make a resolution for 2019.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O, from $14.90 at drugstores.

Beyond any visible benefits that come with washing your face properly, it’s an easy and effective act of self care. This quiet moment is an opportunity to shut out the world and spend a few quick minutes with yourself. Increasingly, products are coming with their own unique application instructions. Julie Clark, founder of natural skin care brand Province Apothecary, has a few regimens available on her website, including the Natural Facelift Ritual. It combines acupressure point stimulation with massage for incredible relaxation, a real bonus when you consider that emotional stress has been correlated to skin inflammation.

Choose your cleanser wisely before you lather up and, on that note, don’t lather up too much. Soap can really dry out your skin, as Toronto dermatologist Dr. Sandy Skotnicki explains in her book Beyond Soap. She recommends looking for a lipid-free cleanser. As for me, I’m using a combo of Bioderma’s micellar water to remove any eye and lip makeup before applying an oil-based cleanser from California brand Biossance. It’s a fresh end to the day that makes my skin, come dark January mornings, just a little brighter.

