If you’re concerned about signs of aging in your hands, try treating them like your face

With all of our skin-care efforts focused on maintaining the appearance of our face, it’s easy to forget that there are other areas that can benefit from some extra TLC. “Hands are sometimes an afterthought, but they really shouldn’t be,” says Dr. Shannon Humphrey, dermatologist and medical director of Carruthers & Humphrey in Vancouver. “When we think about the areas of the body that communicate health and vitality and youth, we really should include the hands.”
Signs of aging in the hands will differ from person to person, but typically include age spots or discolouration, crepiness or fine lines and a loss of volume, which leads to a bony appearance. An easy way to care for your hands is to simply extend the application of your skin-care products, such as an antioxidant-rich serum, from your face and neck to include the backs of your hands. Humphrey also suggests finding a hand cream that has SPF to reapply to hands throughout the day, as washing can dry out skin as well as rinse off your UV protection.
To remedy any existing wrinkles, discolouration or volume loss, Humphrey says there are in-office cosmetic treatments such as intense pulsed light and hyaluronic acid injectables that can be used. However, she’s quick to point out the adage that prevention is the best medicine. “Doctors usually say we do a much better job preventing these changes than treating them after the fact.”
SkinMedica TNS Essential Serum, $300 through skinmedica.ca.
