IKEA's new location in downtown Toronto on AURA on Yonge Street.

Downtown Torontonians now have an IKEA store at their doorstep. Located at the intersection of Yonge and Gerrard streets, IKEA Toronto Downtown-Aura brings the Swedish retailer’s home furnishings to a Canadian city’s core for the first time. With a footprint that’s about one quarter the size of IKEA’s suburban stores, this location stocks more than 2,000 products focused on affordable options for small living quarters.

To better serve the downtown population, the store offers condo-sized design inspiration. Most items in the store can be carried home by bicycle or public transit, while larger furniture items on display can be ordered by QR code and retrieved from collection points throughout the city. Flexible home delivery is an option too, allowing condo dwellers the time to book their building’s elevator to move in larger furniture.

Even if you’re not in the market for a Billy bookshelf or Malm bedroom set, the store’s Swedish deli is proving to be popular with locals. With a separate entrance from the street, it’s the first IKEA restaurant of its kind in North America with a menu that includes health-conscious options as well as long-time favourites such as hot dogs, cinnamon buns and Swedish meatballs.

IKEA Toronto Downtown-Aura, 382 Yonge St., Toronto, 1-866-866-4532, ikea.ca.

IKEA

Plant balls with potato salad, chickpeas, kimchi and herb salad with elderflower vinaigrette, $6.99.

user/IKEA

Himalayamix potted plants, $4.99 each.

IKEA

Bjorkasen laptop stand, $49.

