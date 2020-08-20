 Skip to main content
I’m helping to care for my elderly parent. Are there any products geared toward assisted grooming?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

For those with a long-term health condition, a physical or mental disability or aging-related needs, facial shaving may be something they rely on a caregiver for. To take the stress and accidental nicks and cuts out of this grooming ritual, Gillette has created Treo, the first razor specifically designed for assisted shaving. It’s something that Peter Ries, R&D co-founder of Gillette Treo, says is particularly beneficial to members of older demographics who have been clean-shaven throughout their adult lives. “That to them is dignity and the way they want to be seen and experience the world.”

Unlike a standard razor, Treo’s design is driven by the needs of two people, with the goal of offering a caregiver increased control, safety and comfort. The handle is ergonomically designed to operate like a paintbrush while the blade is equipped with a safety comb that helps to prevent any nicks and cuts, the No. 1 priority for Treo. A tube of transparent, non-foaming shave gel is built into the handle, which makes it easier to spot any moles or wrinkles. Finally, the Treo doesn’t require access to water, so shaves can be done in comfortable settings when mobility is limited.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Gillette Treo, from $12.99 for four at drugstores (gillette.ca).

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

