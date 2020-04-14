I’m way overdue for an appointment with my hair colourist. What’s the best way to touch up my roots at home?

Unless you’re Billie Eilish, the pop star who rose to stardom under a signature ’do of fluorescent green roots, it’s unlikely that you want to draw attention to any contrasting regrowth in your hair. For those in a regular relationship with a professional hair colourist, there are ways to conceal your roots while you wait for the all-clear to book your next appointment. “I’m all about giving people options,” says Luis Pacheco, master colourist and founder of Medulla & Co. salons and hair-care line TO112.

Start with easy fixes such as parting your hair differently or applying a temporary root touch-up spray. For longer-lasting solutions, the best course of action will depend on your hair colour. “There’s always the option of getting a box of hair colour if your colouring schedule is just maintaining roots like covering grey,” Pacheco says, recommending that you choose a shade lighter than what you think you are.

However, for those doing salon special effects such as highlighting or anyone with a hair shade that’s lighter than a medium brown, Pacheco recommends practising patience. “The wait for a professional service might be better than the time and the money spent going back to the salon to correct a possible hair disaster.” Before making a move, check in with your salon for an over-the-phone or online consultation.

Oribe Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray, $35 through holtrenfrew.com and oribe.com.

