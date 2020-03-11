Immersing in Japan’s creative spirit with Chanel’s Mademoiselle Privé tour

My relationship with Chanel started two years ago when I was invited to the opening of the Yorkville flagship store in Toronto. Since then, it’s evolved quite a bit. I have attended two of its fashion shows at the Grand Palais in Paris. In February 2019, I had the opportunity to visit Coco Chanel’s 31 Rue Cambon apartment, with its iconic mirrored staircase, as well as three of Chanel’s Métiers d’Art ateliers – embroiderer Lesage, feather worker Lemarié and gold and silversmith Goossens – to see some of the incredible artistry that goes into each collection.
The intersection between art and fashion is not a new concept for the company. Coco Chanel invited many artists of her time into her world and fostered those connections throughout her life. It’s encouraging for me, as an artist, to see how the brand continues to cultivate similar relationships and I was excited last fall to be included in the brand’s journey to Japan for the latest showing of its travelling installation, Mademoiselle Privé.
The exhibition of haute couture clothing, high jewellery and the fragrance, Chanel No. 5, debuted in London in 2015. It has since travelled to Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai and will have its next showing in Taiwan later in 2020. The fifth edition was mounted at B&C Hall in Tokyo’s Tennoz neighbourhood overlooking the city’s harbour from mid-October through early December.
Creatively, I have always been drawn to and curious about Japan, and, upon arriving, the Japanese delivered instantly with their unique sense of style. I loved all the different uniforms from the soft pink worn by cleaners in the subway to the reflective jackets of the traffic police. I was mostly drawn to how the taxi drivers wore crisp white gloves and covered the seats in their sedans with white lace.
Even the local Chanel clientele have their unique take on wearing the label. Instead of head-to-toe looks straight off the runway, they had more of a personal approach that reflects the way I prefer to wear it. On the street, I noticed people wearing things that felt very Japanese but also very Chanel: pleated skirts, school uniforms, lots of blue and black, and sailor caps.
The exhibition itself also bridged those two aesthetics. When you first entered B&C Hall, you were met with walls hand painted with graphic black lines against a white background. The lines are meant to mimic Coco’s staircase, but their style also evoked Japanese calligraphy and reminded me of bamboo stalks. I loved passing from one space to the next in the exhibition and seeing the different blocks of colour in each room. It felt like the same colour flow that you might see while watching a collection on the runway; first the blues, then the black and white, then the reds.
After the frenzy of Tokyo, we boarded the bullet train to Kyoto to dig deeper into Japanese artistry and culture. In Japan’s old capital, life definitely slows down. The streets were quiet and the houses were smaller and often hidden behind wooden slats. There seemed to be more value placed on the preservation of old traditions, but always with a twist.
We took part in a traditional tea ceremony, which is rooted in Zen Buddhist teachings and aesthetics, but our host, a young architect, seemed so progressive. The couple who ran the ceramics store, Nota, in neighbouring Shiga employed old techniques with clay sourced nearby, but their products and the atmosphere of the concept space were far from conventional.
We also visited restaurants with chefs who had taken local ingredients and traditional dishes and created something new and exciting. Farmoon’s Masayo Funakoshi, an artist-turned-chef who trained in New York City, really stood out to me. Her menu changes regularly and the day we visited, the smell of Osmanthus flowers filled the restaurant and the blooms found their way onto our plates.
At the home studio of Kawai Kanjiro, who made his mark on the Japanese folk art movement in the 1920s and thirties , I loved seeing the different stages of work and how he surrounded himself with beautiful objects. The eight-chamber kiln built on a slope at the back of the house was so inspiring to see; such an ideal live/work situation.
What stood out for me most in Japan is its Wabi-sabi philosophy. I have always incorporated this idea centred on the acceptance of imperfection and transience into my work but seeing so many traditional and contemporary approaches to it in Kanjiro’s pottery, Mirei Shigemori’s gardens at the Tofuku-ji temple and photographer and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto’s Enoura Observatory in Odawara gave me permission to keep going. In my own work, I want to consider process instead of focusing on the final product. How do I encourage change and overcome the fixation on foundation and permanence?
On the final day in Kyoto, we visited the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest and I was reminded again of the reception space of the Chanel exhibition and how it connected two worlds that had seemed so distant from one another. A seemingly never ending wall of bamboo had the same reflective effect of Coco’s spiral staircase, tall stalks and panels of mirrors both obscuring where the world begins and where it ends. - As told to Andrew Sardone
ON LOCATION
In Kyoto:
Farmoon
Artist and chef Masayo Funakoshi’s serene space is open for tea and cakes in the afternoon from Thursday through Sunday. A dinner reservation will usually require a referral from someone who has booked into the restaurant before. @farmoon_kyoto on Instagram.
Kawai Kanjiro Memorial Museum
The home of this star of the Japanese folk art movement known as mingei now operates as a museum dedicated to his pottery work. Adult admission is 900 yen. kanjiro.jp
Mogana
With only 23 minimalist accommodations, this boutique hotel’s staff pay the highest attention to the smallest details, especially when it comes to the artfully plated in-room breakfast. Rooms from 35,000 yen. yadomogana.com
Nota
In rural Shigaraki, NOTA designers Shunsuke and Kayoko Kato create contemporary pottery and mount exhibitions by local artisans who maintain the area’s longstanding reputation for producing beautiful ceramics. nota-and.com
Tofuku-ji Temple
Though the temple site has existed since 1236 and its buildings can be traced back to the 15th century, many visitors gravitate here to experience Mirei Shigemori’s garden from 1939, which combines traditional Zen principles with the spirit of modern art. tofukuji.jp
In Odawara:
Enoura Observatory
A short train ride from Tokyo, photographer and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto’s striking observatory is set in a citrus grove overlooking the sea. Tickets reserved in advance are 3,000 yen. odawara-af.com
In Tokyo:
Higashi-Yama
Hidden away on a residential street in the Meguro neighbourhood, this intimate restaurant serves a kaiseki-style menu, a multi-course experience meant to highlight local ingredients and unique styles of cooking. higashiyama-tokyo.jp
Park Hyatt Tokyo
Best known as one of the main locations for Sofia Coppola’s film, Lost in Translation, this hotel is a Shinjuku landmark with its rooftop New York Bar and swimming pool with views toward Mount Fuji. Rooms from 65,000 yen. hyatt.com
Twelv
Tacamizuma Norijiro’s sake bar highlights the diversity of the rice-based spirit with tastings of craft bottles and special vintages. twelv.in
100 Japanese Yen is approximately $1.20.
On with the show
In high fashion, travelling exhibitions continue to attract big crowds
During the debut of Chanel’s Mademoiselle Privé exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery in 2015, dresses hung around fluorescent tubes that lit the lace pieces from within. At the Shanghai show in early 2019, the cavernous West End Bund Art Centre was divided by three spiral staircases that led guests to spaces that explored the brand’s knack for haute couture, fine jewellery and fragrance. And at its latest installation at B&C Hall in Tokyo in October, those categories were shuffled together in intimate rooms colour blocked by the house’s signature hues.
“None of the Mademoiselle Privé shows are the same,” said Chanel’s fashion president, Bruno Pavlovsky, on the afternoon of the Japan launch, as the likes of Pharrell Williams and Sophia Coppola previewed the exhibition in advance of its opening night party. “Every time, we develop specific content, but the story is the same. The story is about Mademoiselle Chanel, it’s about creation … the objective is to give a specific angle of what Chanel is today.”
In an increasingly digitized fashion industry, travelling shows such as Mademoiselle Privé continue to be important for Chanel – and its followers. According to Pavlovsky, 200,000 people attended in Shanghai and 30,000 tickets had been reserved for the Tokyo show before it opened. For me, the reason to invest in this exhibition is not about the level of success in Japan,” he said. “It’s more about the image of the brand through the younger generation.”
In 2020, that investment will extend into the sixth edition of Mademoiselle Privé in Taiwan in the fall. In its hometown, Paris, Chanel has also supported the construction of permanent fashion gallery spaces at the Palais Galliera, where it will open the show, Gabrielle Chanel, Manifeste de Mode, on April 4. – A.S.
The Globe and Mail Style Advisor travelled to Japan as a guest of Chanel. The company did not review or approve this article prior to publication.
