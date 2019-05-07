Business of Fashion’s Imran Amed on fashion’s shift in influence

Since founding Business of Fashion in 2007, Calgary-bred/London-based Imran Amed has become a figurehead in the fashion industry. The BoF website and newsletter platforms have broken some of the most newsworthy items in the business, from model casting controversies to exposing brand practices. With much recent talk about both the relevance of mainstream media sources and fashion trends, it would be easy to assume someone observing the industry would be pessimistic. But Amed and his team forge ahead, developing initiatives such as the BoF China Prize that launched this year; the winner, emerging New York-based designer Caroline Hu, was awarded US$100,000, mentorship experiences and a slot on the upcoming London Fashion Week schedule. And BoF’s recent West Coast event in Los Angeles brought together perspectives from a diverse range of participants from athlete Serena Williams to Damian Bradfield, the founder of WeTransfer. Such opportunities exemplify how the global fashion community can nurture a more inclusive, diverse and prosperous landscape. Amed spoke to The Globe about fashion’s influence and influencers.
Let’s start with your impressions on fashion week. In the past few seasons, I’m not sure if street style had as much of an influence as it used to have in terms of expressing personal style. I really feel like it’s just a way to communicate trends now.
I personally don’t pay as much attention to it any more. There’s so much activity outside those shows now, I think a lot of us who are there for work are just focused on trying to get inside the show as quickly as possible. There was a time back in the days of Style.com where I used to spend time looking at galleries of street style, but the fashion interwebs are not so concentrated any more; everything’s diffused all over Instagram. It doesn’t really register with me as much as it used to.
Do you think that Instagram is the most influential in terms of disseminating fashion information now?
Absolutely. Instagram is where everything kind of consolidates. But the really important thing is that in the days when a website like Style.com was so important in terms of disseminating everything that’s happening around fashion week, everyone saw exactly the same post. If you went on in the morning, it was the same review that got the front-page treatment – it was the same two or three street-style photographers, Scott Schuman and Tommy Ton, whose photographs were disseminating all of the excitement outside the shows.
Right, of course.
But if you look on Instagram, my feed is different from your feed, is different from another person’s feed. What everyone’s seeing is really dependent on what their choosing to follow and who they’re interested in. So, while Instagram is by far the most important platform for the dissemination of imagery, it’s more democratic because I’m choosing what I want to see. I think that really changes the game, because I might be following an obscure designer that I met in Indonesia, or I could be following a great magazine I discovered in Mexico, or a friend of mine in Canada. My feed that I look at is really controlled by what I want to look at.
Totally. It’s curated, as they say …
Now, the algorithm has changed this – Instagram used to have a reverse chronological feed and you could kind of catch up to where you were when you last logged in. The addition of the algorithm means that Instagram is playing more of a role in determining what are the top things that appear in your feed. But I still feel like this idea of my personalized Instagram feed still holds true. I think that's a really significant difference. There isn't like the definitive, de facto resource that's pushing out content, the same content, to everybody. Now there's more of a pull factor, where I'm pulling in the content that I specifically indicated that I want to see.
Let’s talk about global influence in terms of being able to really hone in on these stories, brands and people you find interesting and how that translates onto a larger scale. For example, looking at global markets as opposed to just the four major fashion cities and to that point, with you launching the BoF China Prize, can you talk a little bit about developing that idea? What role does Asia, and specifically China, play in fashion right now?
Chinese consumers are the single most important drivers of growth in the fashion industry at the moment. And it’s not just about what they’re buying at home, but it’s also what they’re buying when they’re travelling. Recently, there’s been a kind of retreat, where the Chinese consumers are shopping more at home. But the power of that consumer cannot be understated. It’s a really important market and I think what we were trying to do with the China prize, and with our overall activities in China, is to underscore that there is a completely different market out there.
For sure. It’s a huge market and I’m noticing a lot more attention being given to it in recent years.
[There’s] always big, global brands present in China that are seeking to connect with Chinese consumers. [But] there is also a whole universe of local Chinese brands that have, in some cases, thousands of stores. And for a very long time, those brands used to import design talent from abroad to create their collections. But what we’ve been seeing is a huge increase in the number of local Chinese designers; some of them are trained at fashion schools in Europe or North America. They have one foot in the West and one foot in China. They’re setting up businesses and the Chinese customer is more interested in what these young Chinese designers are doing.
Ah, interesting.
There are so many talented young Chinese fashion designers and what we wanted to do with our prize is use the platform and influence of the Business of Fashion to give these designers a voice on the global stage, because I think perhaps in some corners there’s still a little bit of dismissiveness about creative talent in China. And what we’re trying to be is a bridge between China and the West, to create more understanding and awareness about the design talent that is present there.
