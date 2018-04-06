In living colour: Spring’s hottest hues, worn from top to toe

Red all over

Miniature bows cover Christopher Kane’s crafty, textured take on the little red dress.

Open this photo in gallery Mark Binks

Christopher Kane dress, $8,795 through christopherkane.com. Bag, price on request at Michael Kors (michaelkors.com).

Blushing pride

Update a neutral ensemble with a swash of pink in the form a dramatic wrap.

Open this photo in gallery Mark Binks

Sofie D’Hoore dress, $980, Marques Almeida top, $490 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Shoes, $575 at Stuart Weitzman (stuartweitzman.ca).

Purple reigns

The pleated finish of an Issey Miyake blouse creates a rich variation of colour.

Open this photo in gallery Mark Binks

Pleats Please by Issey Miyake blouse, $575 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Cuchara earrings, $128 through cuchara.ca.

Blue mood

There’s nothing overcast about this Michael Kors cloud-like print.

Open this photo in gallery Mark Binks

Blouse and skirt, price on request at Michael Kors (michaelkors.com). Boots, $850 at Stuart Weitzman (stuartweitzman.ca). Earrings and bag, price on request at Chanel (chanel.com).

Mint condition

In au courant satin, a pastel green tone pairs well with a hot-hued shoe.

Open this photo in gallery Mark Binks

Sies Marjan jumpsuit, $2,195 through siesmarjan.com. Luc Kieffer bangles, $135 to $165 at Rue Pigalle (ruepigalle.ca). Cult Gaia bag, $298 through cultgaia.com. Shoes, $575 at Stuart Weitzman (stuartweitzman.com).

Gold member

A gilt Chanel shift has a chartreuse shimmer thanks to its iridescent texture.

Open this photo in gallery Mark Binks

Dress, $11,950, hat, gloves, earrings, price on request at Chanel (chanel.com).

Sunny ways

A very 1980s monochromatic colour scheme is emphasized by a blouse’s retro shape.

Open this photo in gallery Mark Binks

Tibi blouse, $495 through tibi.com. Akris vest, $1,810, dress, $3,885 through akris.ch. Diana Broussard earrings, $295 at Rue Pigalle (ruepigalle.ca).

Coral brief

Stripes in peach and cantaloupe create a luscious mix.

Open this photo in gallery Mark Binks

Simon Miller top, $605, trousers, $620 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Cult Gaia earrings, $88 through cultgaia.com.

Photography by Mark Binks. Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti. Makeup by Sabrina Rinaldi for M.A.C Cosmetics/P1M.ca. Model: Bobola Yinka at Ciotti.



