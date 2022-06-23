The Maxim Party at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail

The volume was turned high this past weekend in Montreal, a city adrenalized by the return of the Grand Prix races and a a series of memorable soirées after a two-year hiatus.

The annual party held by the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, was the standout. It was black-tie and action-packed including the chic pop-up, the “Loubi Lounge,” hosted by French shoemaker Christian Louboutin. An invite-only piano lounge drenched in the company’s signature red served as the backdrop for dazzling composer of the moment Chloe Flower.

The scene on the streets Saturday afternoon was barely dampened by the rain. As the finals were taking place on the official track, crowds of car fans gathered around the Ritz and Four Seasons hotels, where amateur drivers chose to promenade in their wildly expensive (and equally loud) cars. That night, Maxim magazine threw an enormous party at Windsor Station, with sports stars and local celebrities in attendance. And down at Peel Bassin, Playa Patrón, a Tulum-inspired beach club pop-up, with sand floors and all, was having its busiest night.

The following day at the big race, the tequila brand was hosting again. This time inside the swish Paddock Club, the most exclusive viewing area above the garages, where tickets are beyond premium and everyone looks as though they have their own plane (and probably do!).

The unifying element of the weekend was a collective sense of awe, brought out by fast cars, their superstar drivers, and an undeniable fevered pitch.