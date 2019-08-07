In the fragrance world, men’s and women’s categories no longer apply

In the fragrance world, the rules of men’s and women’s categories no longer apply. It’s all about your individual chemistry – and that means the options for what scent you can wear are endless. While in Berlin a few years ago, I met Mathias, who was wearing Yves Saint Laurent’s scandalous, category-defining 1970s hit Opium. He smelled so good, it stopped me in my tracks.
Try as I might to replicate the sensation, when I wear the women’s eau-de-toilette it comes across as cloying. At home, my partner keeps a stash of unisex Comme des Garçons scents that he layers, sometimes adding in a spritz from my bottle of Aesop’s unisex eau de parfum Hwyl, which I typically wear with something more traditionally feminine, such as The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods.
To explore the gender-free fragrance category, experiment with new unisex scents, such as Creed’s Aventus Cologne, a woody-fresh mix available at Holt Renfrew, and Gucci’s Mémoire d’une Odeur, which is defined by a note of Roman chamomile and which the company has termed a “mineral aromatic,” referring to that as a mix of scents and emotions.
Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur, from $90 at Hudson’s Bay, Sephora, Holt Renfrew and Shoppers Drug Mart (gucci.com).
