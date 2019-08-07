 Skip to main content

Style In the fragrance world, men’s and women’s categories no longer apply

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
In the fragrance world, the rules of men’s and women’s categories no longer apply. It’s all about your individual chemistry – and that means the options for what scent you can wear are endless. While in Berlin a few years ago, I met Mathias, who was wearing Yves Saint Laurent’s scandalous, category-defining 1970s hit Opium. He smelled so good, it stopped me in my tracks.

Try as I might to replicate the sensation, when I wear the women’s eau-de-toilette it comes across as cloying. At home, my partner keeps a stash of unisex Comme des Garçons scents that he layers, sometimes adding in a spritz from my bottle of Aesop’s unisex eau de parfum Hwyl, which I typically wear with something more traditionally feminine, such as The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods.

To explore the gender-free fragrance category, experiment with new unisex scents, such as Creed’s Aventus Cologne, a woody-fresh mix available at Holt Renfrew, and Gucci’s Mémoire d’une Odeur, which is defined by a note of Roman chamomile and which the company has termed a “mineral aromatic,” referring to that as a mix of scents and emotions.

Gucci Memoire d'une Odeur fragrance.

Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur, from $90 at Hudson’s Bay, Sephora, Holt Renfrew and Shoppers Drug Mart (gucci.com).

