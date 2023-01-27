IDS opening night, Toronto

Interior Design Show (IDS), the trade show known for gathering the best of design from across Canada and beyond, returned for its 24th edition in Toronto Jan. 19-22. The evening of Jan. 19 was the kick-off, with the design community out for the opening night party. Big brands including show sponsors like Miele, EQ3 and Caesarstone once again presented their latest offerings, the latter’s space, a perennial crowd favourite, this year titled JUXTAPOSED, was conceived by San Diego-based designer Brian Brown. Beloved smaller brands were there too, like Vancouver-based brand OBAKKI, whose founder Treana Peake was on hand, bringing with her wares crafted by skilled artisans from around the globe. New this year was the District, a gallery-marketplace hybrid devised by Lukus Toane which presented a bevy of home goods that were available for purchase. New too, was Will Sorrell, the national director of IDS, who served previously as director of the London Design Biennale (IDS West descends on Vancouver Sept. 21 through 24). Also out for the opening night festivities: rug maker Alisa McRonald and Montreal sculptor and furniture maker Zeynep Boyan (both had work presented as part of Proto Type, a display that focuses on up-and-coming creators); interior designers including Aly Velji, Alvin Wayne and Luca Campacci and Vinh Le of Level Studio; writer and co-founder of The Sad Collective Meghan Yuri Young; and TV personality Nicole Babb.

Rick, left, and Matthew Bettencourt, centre, with Aly Velji, right, at the Interior Design Show in Toronto.Arash Moallemi

Adrian Ocneanu.Arash Moallemi

Joe Mimran.Arash Moallemi

Will Sorrell.Arash Moallemi

Connie Bertucci and Catia Varricchio.Arash Moallemi

The Drop launch at the Webster, Toronto

A few nights earlier, Miami-born concept shop the Webster, which in 2021 opened in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood, was the location for a party hosted by Louis XIII, considered among the world’s most exclusive and prestigious cognac producers. The intimate soiree was held to celebrate the launch of the Drop, a miniature bottle that contains a single centilitre of the precious spirit. The connection between the alcohol brand and fashion space came in part via a slick leather holder and woven cord released alongside the new product which allows those who possess the Drop to wear it around their neck for ease of access and in-turn a kind of fashion-status accessory. The product’s aim is to engage the next generation of cognac connoisseurs, so naturally the party to launch it was awash with the young and fashion-focused. Shayne Stephens, private client director of Louis XIII was there and on hosting duties; also out was director and photographer Justin Wu; actor Emmanuel Kabongo; performer Kardinal Offishall; fashion stylist Bobby Bowen; Joey Gollish, founder of the Mr. Saturday brand; designer Dorian Who; and the Webster’s Rebecca Farronato.

Ashley Mackenzie-Barnes and Rebecca Farronato at The Drop launch at the Webster, in Toronto.George Pimental

Mirian Njoh.George Pimental

Shayne Stephens and Bobby Bowen.George Pimental

Emmanuel and Raquel Kabongo.George Pimental