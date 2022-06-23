The Indigo Robson Street store in Vancouver has a 1,300-square-foot space that caters to Canadians’ skin care products.Matthew Chen

As a one-stop shop for things to be enjoyed at home, Indigo is adding to its self-care offerings with its first dedicated beauty and wellness shop. Located in the Indigo Robson Street store in Vancouver, the 1,300-square-foot space caters to Canadians’ skin-care products, fitness gear, books and cosmetics needs.

The self-care category is one that Pam McDermott, Indigo merchant vice-president of lifestyle, says grows every year. “This curated shop reinforces to our customers that we are excited to continue to provide them with information, resources and products to support them on their wellness journeys,” she says. Among the brands selected for the new shop are Shiseido, Origins, Three Ships, Blume, Bala and Therabody. Catering to ecoconscious beauty lovers is retailer the Detox Market, which partnered with Indigo to help curate an assortment of vetted beauty products that includes selections from Canadian brands Graydon Skincare, Sahajan, RMS Beauty and Lohn.

Vancouver – a city whose residents are known for having a heightened interest in living well – was a natural fit for the new concept. “The curated assortment of products and brands at the Robson shop complements this expansion and our existing range of products, giving customers the opportunity to find everything they’re searching for, all in one place,” McDermott says. The store will also be hosting a wide range of beauty and wellness events this year, including classes for its Plum Plus members.

Indigo Robson Street, 1033 Robson St., Vancouver, 778-783-3978, chapters.indigo.ca.

Shiseido Urban Environment oil-free sunscreen SPF 42, $45.

Origins Ginger Burst Savory body wash, $35.

Osea Salts of the Earth body scrub, $57.

