To help improve the efficiency of the facial shaving experience, Gillette has recently introduced a five-blade razor with a built-in exfoliating bar. Although the razor is meant to combine two skin-care steps in one device, the bar is not meant to replace your shave foam or gel. To optimize your results, Dr. Frauke Neuser, principal scientist for Gillette, recommends always using a shave gel or foam, which will help the razor to glide smoothly and protect skin from irritation.

What does exfoliation have to do with shaving? Neuser explains that exfoliation is necessary to remove dead skin cells and other residue from the face, a process that is typically done through physical scrubbing or with a chemical exfoliant, acids that break down the bonds holding onto dead skin cells. This razor’s textured bar scrubs skin before the blades pass over the skin, effectively prepping skin and leaving the razor blades to focus on their primary task of cutting hair.

“Our research has shown that the addition of the exfoliating bar also helps to release trapped hairs, resulting in a more comfortable shave, reduced follicular irritation and fewer nicks and micro abrasions,” Neuser says. Post shave, applying a moisturizer can help to calm and hydrate skin.

