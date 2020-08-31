Is an electric toothbrush more effective than the manual variety?

The Canadian Dental Association (CDA) does not recommend one style of toothbrush over the other. Rather, it considers the choice to use a manual or an electric toothbrush to be a matter of personal preference and recommends certain models through its CDA Seal, which indicates the organization’s independent verification of a product’s health claims.
“Both types can be equally effective at removing plaque that causes tooth decay and gum disease,” says Zelda Burt, manager of communications for the CDA. “What is more important than a toothbrush type is the quality of your brushing technique and the time spent brushing your teeth.” When choosing your toothbrush, Burt recommends selecting one that is soft, which will help to avoid causing any inadvertent damage to teeth and gums.
Many electric toothbrushes feature a built-in timer that indicates 30-second intervals to be spent on each quarter of your mouth, something I’ve personally found to be incredibly helpful in hitting that recommended two-minute mark. For a decidedly stylish take on the tool, consider Bruush, a new electric toothbrush company based in Vancouver. Bruush uses extra-soft Dupont Tynex nylon for its brush heads, which are available through a subscription plan that ships replacements every six months. It comes in a range of colours for every taste, including some limited-edition shades.
Bruush Electric Toothbrush Kit, US$79 through bruush.com.
Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com
Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.