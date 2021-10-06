 Skip to main content
Style

Is there a good, daily facial moisturizer that contains an effective level of SPF?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
A dermatologist recently explained to me that sunscreen lotions and creams should effectively function as moisturizers and be sufficient for most skin types. Of course, this is not the case when they’re in a spray, powder or foam. Whether you choose to use a moisturizer with a sun protection factor (SPF) or opt instead for a sunscreen with moisturizer-like ingredients, keep in mind that there are things to check for on the label beyond the SPF level, which is a measurement of UVB ray absorption and should be 30 or more. Look for the words “broad spectrum,” a designation that means that the product will protect against both UVB and UVA rays.

My recommendation: As someone who loves to slather on as many creams as possible, I’ve long doubled-up on applying both a moisturizer and a sunscreen in the mornings. But I’ve since dialled it back to just this moisturizing sunscreen from Amorepacific. I’ve found that it’s still enough to keep my typically dry, dehydrated skin feeling comfortable throughout the day, and I save my heavier moisturizing products to wear overnight.

Amorepacific Moisture Sun Protector broad spectrum SPF 35 sunscreen and cream, $86 at Sephora and Holt Renfrew (amorepacific.com).

Open this photo in gallery

Amorepacific Moisture Sun Protector broad spectrum SPF 35 sunscreen and cream.

Handout

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

