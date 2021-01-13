Is there a quick way to revitalize my hair after taking off my toque?

Hat head is a fact of life this time of year, but there are ways to keep hair more manageable while staying warm. Marilyn Vendittelli, the owner of Industry Hair and Esthetics in St. Catharines, Ont. and a finalist in the men’s hairstylist category at the two most recent Contessa Awards, suggests that adopting a more relaxed hairstyle – and attitude – may benefit you in more ways than one.
“Prior to COVID, it was very barbered hair, very tailored, tight to the head and very coiffed,” she says of her clientele’s previous preferences and the ensuing shift that was been brought on by the uncertainty of when we’ll be able to get our next cut. “Now, people are really embracing having longer hair. Men are not wanting to go as short. They want that shagginess. They want their hair to stick out underneath their toques.”
The undone nature of a shaggy cut means that a toque will inevitably have less of an impact than it will on a more precise style. To keep longer hair looking its best, Vendittelli recommends using a flexible moulding cream or paste that can be reshaped with your hands throughout the day. She also recommends relinquishing some control. “That’s how hair is. Don’t try to control it – embrace it. And embrace life as well.”
KMS Hair Play Molding Paste, $23 at Industry Hair & Esthetics and other salons (kmshair.com).
