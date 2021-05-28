Is there any hope for already sun-damaged skin?

Anyone who grew up at a time when little was known about the effects of sun damage likely has fond memories of summer afternoons spent soaking up rays while slicked in baby oil. Awareness of the sun’s effects on our skin has increased exponentially over the past 50 years, but those who spent their youth worshipping the golden orb may think the damage to their skin is a lost cause. As a result, it’s easy to adopt a laissez-faire attitude toward protecting yourself as you age.

“A lot of sun damage is done before age 18,” Toronto-based dermatologist Dr. Paul Cohen says. Your skin may continue to look healthy through middle age because this damage may not present itself until decades later. But that’s when it can have serious consequences. The Canadian Dermatology Association reports that many people older than 60face a high risk for developing skin cancer.

Skin-care experts agree that it’s never too late to adopt sun-safe habits. “It’s important to continue to take care of your skin even with all the sun damage you did 30 years ago because this is the time when [skin cancer] starts to show up,” Cohen says. “If you detect it early, you can do something about it. You’re not hopeless.” Protecting sun-damaged skin should focus on addressing how early exposure has affected your skin’s health and appearance, while ensuring you don’t cause any more harm.

Sometimes called photoaging or photodamage, sun damage is a term used to describe how repeated exposure prematurely ages the skin. When UV light hits unprotected skin, it causes DNA changes to skin cells that results in wrinkling, pigmentation changes such as age spots and freckles, decreased skin elasticity, uneven skin texture, broken capillaries, redness and blotchiness. From a skin health perspective, the Canadian Cancer Society reports that about 65 per cent of melanomas are caused by UV rays.

No matter how much you embraced the sun in your youth, you can always add to existing sun damage. “Ongoing damage gets worse and accelerates as you get older,” says Dr. Stephen Mulholland, a board certified cosmetic and head and neck oncology surgeon and founder of SpaMedica Plastic Surgery Toronto. “Look at those old Floridian guys walking along the beach. If they had stopped at 60, they wouldn’t look ghastly at 70 and 80.”

For those looking to counteract any visible sun damage, there are non-surgical treatments that can help reduce its appearance. At SpaMedica, Mulholland recommends a combination of fractional radiofrequency laser for wrinkles and texture, intense pulsed light (IPL) photofacial for brown and red discoloration and radiofrequency tightening devices for lifting. It’s an approach that Mulholland says will set you back about $3,000, but such a substantial expense won’t pay off without making sun-safe changes to your lifestyle. “It makes no sense to do all of that, look great and then go out just so you can damage your face,” he says. “You want to protect your investment. It’s not much to ask to put on an SPF and a nice hat.”

To protect skin that’s already sun damaged from more harm, search out a product with ingredients that counteract the effects of past exposure while protecting you from today’s rays. Vichy’s new LiftActiv Specialist SPF 30 does double duty by combining broad spectrum SPF with ingredients such as Vitamin Cg, peptides, hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid. Elizabeth Arden’s Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield has a DNA enzyme complex that helps support skin’s natural repair process against oxidative stress. In June, La Roche-Posay introduces Mineral One to its Anthelios range. The tinted formula combines mineral broad-spectrum protection with the coverage of a foundation and is suitable for sensitive skin. No matter what your age, Health Canada recommends a sunscreen with UVA and UVB protection and a minimum SPF of 30.

Equally important is to keep your sunscreen somewhere that you’ll remember to apply it – even on cloudy days. It’s not doing you any good buried in the bottom of your beach bag. A 2020 survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Johnson & Johnson skin-care brands Neutrogena and Aveeno found that, although 92 per cent of Canadian adults think sunscreen use is crucial, only about seven per cent say they wear it every day.

With treatments for sun damage and sunscreens consistently becoming more user friendly, the last line of defence is keeping an eye on your skin for suspicious changes. “Things are going to pop up with your misspent youth, if you will,” Cohen says. “Now is the time when you have to be vigilant.”

