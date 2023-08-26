Israel Museum and Arts, Canada hosts POP-UP Museum, Aug. 16, Toronto

The Canadian Friends of the Israel Museum recently underwent a rebrand, now going by the acronym IMAAC, or Israel Museums and Arts, Canada. But their focus remains the same: support the Israel Museum, its youth-related programs and provide free admission for children. One of the organization’s avenues for raising funds here in Canada is their annual POP-UP Museum, a one-night-only summer-timed gathering which began in 2016 and centres on the arts, specifically the impressive private collections of the organization’s Canadian supporters. Since its founding, the event has raised more than $2-million and on Aug. 16, the latest instalment of POP-UP Museum held at Evergreen Brickworks, raised north of $500,000 for the cause. The evening brought together contemporary art, historic fashion (from the archives of luxe retailer Milli) and cars (from the collections of prominent auto enthusiasts). Kicking off the evening was a panel discussion with Cathleen Chaffee, chief curator of the just reopened Buffalo AKG Museum, art adviser David Moos who has curated past Pop-Ups, and contemporary artist Odili Donald Odita. Debbie Kimel, alongside her daughters Lauren Kimel Wise and Samantha Gottesman, served as event co-chairs; also out were committee members including Janice O’Born and Pauline Menkes, both long-time supporters of the cause; Lynn Factor and Sheldon Inwentash, who lent a work by Odili Donald Odita titled Opus, X, which was on display for the evening; Ben Gould and Heather Winslade, who offered the Milli fashion archive for the night; Maureen Cogan, co-chair of the International Council of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, was there from New York; and of course, Pearl Berman, IMAAC’s national director, and Darren Sukonick, its national co-chair.

Open this photo in gallery: Debbie Kimel (centre) with her daughters Lauren Kimel Wise (left), and Samantha Gottesman.TOM SANDLER/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Paul Bronfman and Darren Sukonick.TOM SANDLER/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Elise Kalles and Pauline Menkes.TOM SANDLER/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: David Moos, Sheldon Inwentash, Lynn Factor and Odili Donald Odita.TOM SANDLER/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Heather Winslade and Ben Gould.TOM SANDLER/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Wendy Eisen, Maureen Cogan, Sandra Rotman and Eliot Eisen.TOM SANDLER/The Globe and Mail

Roots’ 50th Anniversary, Aug. 17, Toronto

The following evening, SoHo House Toronto was the backdrop for a celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of beloved Canadian brand Roots. Lining the walls of the private club were photos that traced the company’s rise from humble footwear makers to an international leather goods and athletic wear superbrand. There were nods to the cozy, cabin aesthetic and on display were examples of the famous varsity jackets which are synonymous with the Roots name. While Michael Budman and Don Green, the company’s co-founders, were not in attendance (the company was sold in 2015 but the pair retain a minority stake), there in the room was the next generation of Roots creatives including Joey Gollish a.k.a Mr. Saturday, who serves as the brand’s creative director (and also DJ’d the party!) and Meghan Roach, the company’s president and CEO. Also out was fashion stylist Bobby Bowen; Raymond Perkins, who has served as Roots’ director of culture for decades; Olympic sprinter Donovan Bailey and Olympic gymnast Victoria Moors; and fashion influencers including Laura Musura and Yuki Zhao.

Open this photo in gallery: Nia Faith and Justice Faith.Anthony Watson/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Raymond Perkins and Derek Brenzel.Anthony Watson/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Joey Gollish and Laura Musura.Anthony Watson/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Karim Olen Ash and Bobby Bowen.Anthony Watson/The Globe and Mail