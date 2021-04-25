 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Style

Obituary

Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies at 59

PARIS
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Fashion designer Alber Elbaz after the Lanvin show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on Sept. 25, 2014 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz, best known for being at the helm of Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, has died at the age of 59, luxury conglomerate Richemont said.

In a statement released on Sunday, Richemont’s chairman Johann Rupert said “it was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber’s sudden passing. Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry’s brightest and most beloved figures.

“I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity. He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent, and his singular vision, sense of beauty and empathy leave an indelible impression,” Rupert said.

The Richemont group paid tribute to Elbaz’ “inclusive vision of fashion” that “made women feel beautiful and comfortable by blending traditional craftsmanship with technology.”

Elbaz started to work in collaboration with Richemont in 2019 with the aim of launching his own label, AZfashion.

Born in Morocco in 1961, Elbaz grew up in Israel before moving to New York in the 1980s.

He first became known to the public when he was named to the helm of French house Guy Laroche in Paris in 1996. In 1998, he became creative director at Yves Saint Laurent.

He was credited with reviving French house Lanvin during his long stint there from 2001 to 2015.

Fashion French daily Women’s Wear Daily, without giving a source, said Elbaz died on Saturday at a Paris hospital.

