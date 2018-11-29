Italian fashion house Gucci debuts its idiosyncratic home decor collection at Holt Renfrew

Open this photo in gallery Holt Renfrew has revealed custom in-store installations featuring Gucci's eye-catching housewares. Gucci

It’s been nearly four years since Alessandro Michele took over as creative director at Gucci and the so-called Guccification of fashion is showing no signs of slowing down. This month, interiors will be receiving the same playful treatment, as Gucci Décor arrives in Canada via a collaboration with Holt Renfrew. Beginning in Vancouver and followed by the Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Bloor Street locations in Toronto, Holt Renfrew has revealed custom in-store installations and window displays featuring the Italian brand’s eye-catching housewares.

Fans will be pleased to note that, in Gucci’s world, there is no demarcation between the fashion and decor collections; both are intertwining reflections of Michele’s magpie aesthetic. Introduced in 2017, Gucci Décor offers a continuation of the familiar motifs found in the runway collections, including whimsical flora and fauna, such as the Gucci Kingsnake on a folding metal table and Bosco and Orso, Michele’s pet Boston terriers, on a needlepoint cushion that was created in honour of the Chinese calendar’s Year of the Dog.

At the Holt Renfrew pop-ups, you’ll find porcelain vases produced by Richard Ginori, a Florentine company that was founded in 1735. There’s also a jacquard armchair covered in the GG monogram and interspersed with bees and stars that’s been trimmed with braided and knotted fringe.

Holt Renfrew Vancouver (737 Dunsmuir St., Vancouver, 604-681-3121), Holt Renfrew Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, 416-789-5377) and Holt Renfrew Bloor (50 Bloor St. W., Toronto, 416-922-2333), holtrenfrew.com.

Open this photo in gallery Gucci Vintage Vase, $5,930.

Open this photo in gallery Gucci Kingsnake Print Metal Folding Table, $1,730.

Open this photo in gallery Gucci Needlepoint Cushion with Bosco and Orso, $1,960. Gucci

Style news

To connect Canadians with meaningful, fair-trade gifts this holiday season, Unicef Canada has launched the Unicef Market, an online store that supports global artisans and provides funds to benefit children. Proceeds from each sale at unicef.ca/shop go to Unicef programs dedicated to providing nutrition, medicine, clean water, education and emergency relief to children. The more than 5,000 handmade items are sourced from Latin America, Asia and West Africa and include jewellery, clothing, home decor and more. The website also includes Unicef’s cards and Survival Gifts, which sells gifts for children in need around the world.

Two Toronto-based brands are celebrating the holidays with pop-up events this week. On Dec. 1, Canadian outerwear brand Therma Kota is hosting a Holiday Pop-Up & Hygge Film Fest at the Hazelton Hotel. Alongside a marathon of holiday films, Nordic treats and cocktails, guests can get fit for a made-to-measure shearling by design director Linda Lundstrom and a mini makeover by Cheekbone Beauty’s Glow Bar. And on Dec. 6, the third annual MNDFL Beauty Pop-Up is taking place at The Jam Factory. Led by Graydon Skincare founder Graydon Moffat, the pop-up brings together more than 30 brands belonging to the green beauty community.

Fashion and interior shopping site Trouvaille is popping up in Toronto for the holidays. Launched in August, Trouvaille is bringing a curated selection of goods to downtown Toronto’s Commerce Court until Dec. 21. The focus of the pop-up is Canadian gifting items merchandised in a gallery setting. Find handcrafted jewellery by Mejuri, French-inspired sweets from Nadège, editor-approved handbags from Ela Handbags, stylish coffee-table books published by Penguin Random House and more. For the home, there are textiles by Montreal’s Maison Tess, candles from Murphy & Jo and Oud’asens, and furniture vignettes from Elte Mkt.

Parisian fashion maison Dior has set up a temporary home in New York’s Meatpacking District. Located at 400 W. 14th St., the store is inspired by the Toile de Jouy motif, an 18th-century print featured on the walls of Dior’s first Parisian boutique that’s been reinterpreted by the brand’s artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. In addition to fashion and accessories offerings, the space will also stock the Dior Maison capsule collection, which includes housewares such as pillows, trays, ceramics, stuffed animals and tabletop settings. The pop-up also introduced ABCDior, a new customization service where customers can embroider their names onto the Dior Book Tote.