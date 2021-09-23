 Skip to main content
It’s in the bag

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Known for its stylish vegan bags, Lambert was founded by Mélissa Lambert.

After four years at its first location in Old Montreal, bag and accessories brand Lambert has moved uptown to a new boutique in the Plateau neighbourhood. The flagship features an event space for private shopping experiences such as bridal showers or birthday parties and is scented by the brand’s signature candle, a custom blend that combines notes of vanilla and lavender. Lambert has also included a customization area where bags can be monogrammed with up to three letters.

Known for its stylish vegan bags, Lambert was founded by Mélissa Lambert in 2017 while she was expecting her second child. Frustrated by the lack of fashionable diaper bag options, Lambert decided to create her own. “I was looking for a bag that was both chic and practical and I couldn’t find anything on the market that answered my needs,” she says. Lambert took matters into her own hands and designed the Olivia, a multifunctional round bag that can be worn as a top handle handbag, a backpack or as a shoulder bag. “This is the idea behind Lambert – trying to create bags that are really practical but also fashion,” Lambert says.

For her fall collection, Lambert took inspiration from the colours of Vancouver, including blue fog, woody brown and maple red. She’s also introducing the brand’s first tote bag.

Lambert, 5085 Rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, 514-823-3293, designlambert.com.

Sidney bag in Black, $200.

Olivia bag in Maple, $140.

Emma bag in Tan, $140.

