I’ve noticed some new long, coarse, white hairs growing in my eyebrows. What’s the deal and what should I do about them?

In Toronto, where I live, professional eyebrow grooming services were on hold for about five months. It gave brow-shaping regulars a chance to see what was really going on above the eyes, with some hair-raising surprises such as the cropping up of white, coarse, long hairs.
According to Mary Dang, an eyebrow expert and the owner of Eye Love Beauty Bar in Toronto, changes in eyebrow hair growth are often hormonal. “A lot has to do with hormone levels and that is also caused by stress,” she says. “Stress affects your hormones and your hormones affect your hair growth, your skin, your nails.” It may come as no surprise then that the effects of the past few months are sprouting up in strange new ways.
Before reaching for your tweezers, Dang recommends considering the fullness of your brows. “For people who have little eyebrows, the safest thing to do is trim these long hairs until you can see a professional,” she says. To help optimize your brow hair health, Dang suggests applying a moisturizing facial oil, such as jojoba or avocado oil, to your brows before bed. I’ve been slicking mine with this serum by Three Ships, a new natural skincare company from Toronto.
Three Ships Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum, $40 through threeshipsbeauty.com.
