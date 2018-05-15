Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter hits the beach with these summer must-haves

Open this photo in gallery Photograph by Joseph Saraceno; Prop styling by Wilson Wong

Krysten Ritter may be best known for playing a tough detective, but the dark world she inhabits as Jessica Jones seems light years away from her sunny disposition and downright wholesome hobbies. A self-professed crochet enthusiast, Ritter finds creative ways to decompress when she’s not filming the show, which is an adaptation of Marvel’s comic book and currently in its second season on Netflix.

“Jessica Jones is a full-on, full immersive gig and I just throw my full self into it,” she says. “I’d say that the bulk of my work is for scenes where I don’t have lines. Working on her emotional headspace is where I spend most of my time and where most of my creative imagination goes.”

In the off season, Ritter is ready for some much needed R&R, which, this summer will take the form of a beachside vacation with her boyfriend and puppy. “I’m even going to put on an auto-reply – I’m going hardcore!” Here, she shares her beach vacation essentials.

Open this photo in gallery Krysten Ritter. Marion Curtis/StarPix for Netflix

1. Essential oils

“I can’t live my life without my essential oils. They help me with nerves, headaches and energy – they’re my vice! I use Living Libations, which are made in really small batches. When there’s a sale on the site, I spend two hours putting items in my cart. I’m just obsessed!”

Living Libations peppermint and lavender essential oils, US$10 each through livinglibations.com.

2. Sunblock

“I’m into Sun Bum which is a BPA-free sun block. I will use 50 SPF and will pretty much use an entire can in one day. I’m very pale. I don’t really go in the sun unless I’m on vacation and then you can’t get me out of the water. I splash around like a toddler.”

Sun Bum SPF 50 face cream, $12.99, SPF 50 moisturizing sunscreen lotion, $17.99, SPF 50 moisturizing sunscreen continuous spray, $19.49 through well.ca.

3. Knitting supplies

“I always have my knitting or crocheting with me. Even if I don’t touch it, I always have it in my bag or I’ll pick it up and do three or four stitches.”

London Kaye yarn theme pack, US$10.99 through londonkaye.com.

4. Green juice

“I’m always afraid that I’ll get thirsty somewhere. I think it has to do with being a performer, so I’ll always have a green juice with me.”

Gatsby pressed green juice, $7 at Greenhouse (greenhousejuice.com) .

5. Summer reads

“They’re great for reading on the plane and right now I have a pile of the Helen Grace series that I want to read before I take on any more!”

Little Blue Boy: DI Helen Grace 5, Love Me Not: DI Helen Grace 7 by M.J. Arlidge, $16.99 each at Indigo (chapters.indigo.com).

6. Bikini

“I’m really into bikinis that won’t fall off when you jump around in the waves, but ones that don’t have too much fabric, either.”

Billabong line up bikini top, $55, bottoms, $45 at Swimco (swimco.com).