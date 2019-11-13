 Skip to main content

Jewellery to add a hint of sparkle to your holidays

The holiday season’s fine baubles are both delicate and dazzling

Red alert

MARIE H. RAINVILLE

In the world of semi-precious jewels, the carnelian is known as a symbol of endurance. Van Cleef & Arpels’s Perlée collection captures that sense of timelessness in simple settings that focus all attention on the boldly hued stones.

Perlée couleurs rose gold and Carnelian earrings, $3,350, pendant, $2,210, ring, $2,760 at Van Cleef & Arpels. Malorie Urbanovitch dress, $595 through shopnecessary.com.

Roaring back

MARIE H. RAINVILLE

Gabrielle Chanel was a Leo, born on Aug. 19, 1883, and often incorporated lions in her fashion collections and the decor of her homes. Chanel’s L’Esprit du Lion high-jewellery line references that history in contemporary pieces.

L’Esprit du Lion BO Brilliant earrings in 18-karat yellow and white gold, Collier Intuitive necklace in 18-karat gold, Bague Dazzling ring in 18-karat gold, iridescent lace dress, all price on request at Chanel.

Fine features

MARIE H. RAINVILLE/The Globe and Mail

Chaumet’s claim to fame might be its tiaras (the company has created more than 2,000 of the bands since 1780) but its less showy pieces share an equally regal spirit. In the Liens Séduction collection, diamond and gold elements daintily interlink.

Chaumet Liens Séduction 18-karat white gold and diamonds drop earrings, $7,490, 18-karat white gold lariat pendant with diamonds, $6,520 at Birks. Ellery dress, price on request through ellery.com.

In bloom

MARIE H. RAINVILLE

The graphic floral motif in Louis Vuitton’s monogram canvas pattern is reinvented three dimensionally in its B. Blossom jewellery. Rendered in elements including gold, mother of pearl and diamonds, the graphic flower takes on a sculptural quality.

B. Blossom yellow gold, mother of pearl and diamond earrings, US$8,550, ring, US$3,200, signet ring, US$6,800, dress, US$3,050 at Louis Vuitton.

Styling by Odessa Paloma Parker. Makeup by Julie Cusson for Chanel using Exclusive Creation Rouge Allure lip colour in 857 Rouge Nobel and Stylo Yeux Waterproof eyeliner in 949 Blanc Graphique. Hair by Jesse Ervin for Aveda/Plutino Group. Manicure by Leeanne Colley for Tips Nail Bar/P1M.ca. Model: Crystal at Elite. Photo assistant: Tessa Stuckley.

Read most recent letters to the editor.