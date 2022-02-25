This year would have marked Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday.Tony Gale/Authentic Hendrix, LLC

This year would have marked Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday. While the artist is best known for his musical prowess, Hendrix was also a sartorial savant­ who mixed aesthetics and gendered style tropes with aplomb. Now, equally eclectic dressers and those who desire a bit more oomph in their wardrobe can tap into his magpie sensibility through a new collection by Vancouver-based John Fluevog.

The John Fluevog x Jimi Hendrix collaboration includes ankle and knee-high boots, belts, bracelets and a bag, all of which boast their muse’s hallmarks such as interchangeable scarves, military details, fringe and embroidered velvet. Footwear is emblazoned with the quote “Love called to all / Music is magic,” words taken from notes Hendrix had scribbled down with the intention of writing a song about the Woodstock Festival (the actual page of this writing went for £31,250 at a Christie’s auction in 2013).

We recently spoke to Fluevog and Hendrix’s sister, Janie Hendrix, the president and chief executive at Authentic Hendrix (and a lifelong Fluevog fan) about Jimi’s fondness for dressing up, crafting the collection, the homogenization of style on social media and why the symbiotic relationship between music and fashion endures.

John Fluevog and Janie Hendrix.Danielle Sallah/Fluevog

To me, Jimi Hendrix is somebody that really embodies that Fluevog motto of “unique soles for unique souls.” Tell me about how this collection came together?

Janie Hendrix: I have been a fan of Fluevog since I was a child. As I got older, I rediscovered them. There’s actually a store just a few blocks from where I live downtown [in Seattle], and I own many pairs. When we were working on getting licensees, I had recommended that we reach out to Fluevog because I thought that they would be a great partner. I feel like the styles are like music. I just loved [the team] from the very beginning. Arabella [Barros, the design director] was wonderful. She would throw out some ideas, I would throw out some ideas. And now we have this beautiful collection.

What are some of the key elements that you really felt had to be included?

Hendrix: For the Experience Bag, we talked about Jimi’s own messenger bag. He used to carry rolls of twenties in his bag, and he would give them out to people on the street. That messenger bag reminds me of his generosity and his style in terms of the fringe he wore at Woodstock.

Fluevog: We wanted to get the textures in and we wanted to get his words in. On some of the velvets, we have lasered in his handwriting. And through Janie we were able to get access to the archives. My team is obviously not from that era, so it was really fun for them to go back and understand what it felt like when I opened [the business] in 1970. Jimi was funky. He was cool. He was a true showman. He was original, and he liked playing dress up. He liked being another character and was all the things that intrigue me in life – of us wanting to step out of ourselves from time to time. That’s what we were picking up on.

The John Fluevog x Jimi Hendrix collaboration includes ankle and knee-high boots, belts, bracelets and a bag, all of which boast their muse’s hallmarks such as interchangeable scarves, military details, fringe and embroidered velvet.Fluevog

Jimi’s style very much embodied a kind of genderless freedom of expression that is so relevant in fashion today. Tell me about that vibe and what you’re observing in the fashion world now – how that connects or doesn’t connect in terms of authenticity, sense of self and exploration?

Fluevog: Well, you’re touching on a sensitive subject for me. At the risk of sounding like an old guy, people do things for likes and they follow likes. And it sort of washes everything out. Like, “oh, this has a thousand likes – I’d better like it, too.” They don’t allow their own person, their own thoughts and their own creativeness to come out. And that’s what I liked about Jimi and his music. He had the freedom to be himself. And I like to think in my own business, that’s one of the things that’s kept me alive for 50 years – in a tough racket, as it were, in the fashion industry. That I’ve always done my own thing.

What do you hope to inspire in people when they see the pieces?

Fluevog: I like to think that we are keeping Jimi’s energy and his music alive. That, to me, would be the main thing that I’d like to accomplish. And for me and my own brand, if you look at Jimi, you’ll see part of John, because it’s the same era. The same things influence me as influenced him. It feels very natural. I understood where he was coming from. It’s dress up, it’s the entertainer, it’s the devil may care, it’s the rebellion. It’s all of that fun stuff that has formed me as a person, and what I do. I hope to keep that energy going so that it won’t be forgotten. Like I said, there’s this feeling of sameness all over the world now where everybody has to like everything and be the same. I find that a little depressing and not really a good idea. I’m hoping that people will get inspired to be more creative.

This interview has been condensed and edited.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.