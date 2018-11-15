Julianne Moore explains how the beauty and film industries are tackling inclusivity

Open this photo in gallery Julianne Moore. Jonas Bresnan

“Disarming” isn’t the first word that comes to mind when you think of the stereotype of the guarded Hollywood A-lister. But that’s just the effect Julianne Moore had on me one morning during the Toronto International Film Festival in early September, as she showed me videos of some snapping turtles that had recently found their way into her Los Angeles backyard. “The feeling you get when you look at a human being who you perceive as beautiful is the feeling you have when 25 baby turtles are born in your pool,” she said.

Moore was at TIFF to promote her forthcoming film, Gloria Bell, in which she portrays a free-spirited divorcée looking for love on the dance floor. Her visit also coincided with L’Oreal Paris’s Worth It Show, a panel discussion featuring actors Andie MacDowell, Amber Heard and Shohreh Aghdashloo about female empowerment in the film industry. Moore, herself an ambassador for the beauty brand, was eager to share he thoughts on the subject when we met at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The role of women in film is a big theme at TIFF this year. Do you see your film as part of that discussion?

One of the things that’s interesting about Gloria Bell is you see this woman through her romantic life, her friends, her family, her work life, when she’s alone … there are all these aspects. The only audience that sees Gloria in her entirety is the actual audience. Everyone in her life only sees a little slice of her.

The idea that you can observe someone that intimately and holistically is really unusual. It’s particularly unusual for women. We’re often relegated to minor characters or characters that exist in relation to a male character. To see a movie that so fully encompasses and allows you to intimately experience a woman’s life is really wonderful.

What do you think are some tangible steps to move the needle toward female empowerment in the film world?

People are talking a lot about confidence and power. This idea that people have to feel powerful and confident all the time is really challenging. I don’t always feel that way. What you’re saying when you say “[I’m] worth it” is that [women] have inherent value. They have worth. You’re a human being and therefore you’re someone who belongs in the world and deserves attention, time, love and care. You have value. There’s a difference between value and power.

Putting that into a beauty context, beauty is often viewed as less important in the grand scheme of things. I guess it’s because it’s a female concept.

I don’t think it’s a female concept at all. If you ask any man, they’ll tell you – maybe not as easily since it’s not a part of their culture – that they care what they look like.

Personally speaking, what is your beauty routine?

It’s really difficult to wear sunscreen every day but if you wear a moisturizer with a sunscreen in it every single day, that makes a big difference. I’ve done that since I was 23 years old. L’Oreal has a face cream [that] has sunscreen in it. If you do that, that’s half the battle.

How has your role with L’Oreal evolved?

It’s been great. They’re a company I really admire. One of the things I say about them is that they make things aspirational and approachable at the same time. The fact that they so actively have representatives from all over the world is really important. We’re not holding up a standard of a white Western woman as the only idea of what’s beautiful.

Beauty concepts seem to be changing rapidly …

I hope so. I think it’s because of more and more women in the industry. The more you involve women in the process, you’re able to broaden the concept considerably. For us as consumers, you want to see yourself represented.

Your career has blossomed as you’ve aged, but many people talk about the struggle to find roles for older women. Why do you think that is?

Story continues below advertisement

I just didn’t believe it. I don’t think it’s true. I never thought it was true. I think there are always opportunities. I’ve answered this question for so many years. People say, “roles for women, roles for women …” I always say that it’s a business. They’re not interested in finding roles for anybody, men or women. You have to work really hard to try to find work, but it does exist. It’s important to know the culture and that film is not some monolith.

This interview has been condensed and edited.