Julie Cusson, makeup artist to the stars, shares her TIFF essentials

For 11 days each year, a cavalcade of impossibly beautiful people descends upon Canada’s largest city for the Toronto International Film Festival. This year’s roster of films promises the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and rap sensation Cardi B, who are sure to bring some splendour to the TIFF red carpet.
As an official makeup artist for Chanel Beauty in Canada, Julie Cusson is front and centre during Canada’s glitziest week, having previously worked with French stars such as Isabelle Huppert, Mélanie Laurent and Louis Garrel during the past seven years of the festival. “I love the energy and the vibe,” she says. “It’s always special because it’s a mix of frenzy and glamour.”
Cusson works with a wide array of celebrities, often for the first time, during the festival, and so she opts for a few classic, crowd-pleasing tricks, such as perfecting luminous skin. “I’m influenced by the seasonal trends, but I try to first understand a person’s features before I add the texture and colours of the moment,” she says. “My approach is sculptural – and I’m not talking about contouring.”
Here, she shares her personal essentials for getting through TIFF with ease.
Chanel Palette Essentielle
“In one palette, everything I need for the skin: a creamy concealer, blush and highlighter.”
Chanel Palette Essentielle 2-in-1 palette with highlighter, lip and cheek colour, $85 (chanel.com).
Chanel Sublimage La Brume Intense Revitalizing Mist
“This mist removes signs of fatigue, brings vitality to the skin and I can use it on top of makeup.”
Chanel Sublimage La Brume Intense Revitalizing Mist, $330 (chanel.com).
Sleep Mask
“When I have the rare chance to catch a few Z’s, a sleeping mask helps take me out of the go go go and put my body in a relaxed mode.”
ban.do ‘Happy Place’ sleep mask, $20 at Shopbop.
Big Scarf
“From the hotel lobby, to the car… wherever you are at TIFF, the air conditioning is so strong. My scarf is my safety to not get sick and I can also use it as a cape for a quick emergency touch-up.”
Plaj ‘Mayne’ scarf, $78 at Souvenir Studios.
Casper Nap Pillow
“This is essential for when I travel to go to work for a festival, so I can have a restful sleep, wherever I am.”
Casper Nap Pillow, $45 (casper.com).
