Wendy Wong launched June Adaptive, an e-commerce site specializing in contemporary adaptive clothing, in 2021.Handout

When Wendy Wong’s aunt June became quadriplegic following a car accident more than 10 years ago, she needed to wear clothing with specific closures that would allow caregivers to dress her, features Wong was unable to find in her aunt’s modern style.

Having since witnessed family members with medical conditions such as multiple sclerosis and dementia struggle to find stylish clothing that suits their needs, Wong launched June Adaptive, an e-commerce site specializing in contemporary adaptive clothing, in 2021.

Tapping into her professional background in the fashion industry, Wong prioritizes styles that anyone would want to wear.

“I believe beautiful creations have the power to change the way we feel and inspire the way we live,” Wong says. “All our styles have a contemporary look along with smart adaptive features.”

Some of those details include tops with a back overlap that make it easy to slip on without raising your arms, zip-up shoes, socks with anti-slip materials and jewellery and tops with magnetic closures. For people who use wheelchairs or stay seated for most of the day, June Adaptive offers pants without back seams and pockets, which can lead to pressure sores.

For Wong, her long-term goal for June Adaptive is to raise awareness of adaptive clothing while making life easier for those with mobility issues.

“If you have a loved one who struggles with getting dressed in the morning, I want to help you find clothes that are a breeze to put on while still looking good,” she says.

June Adaptive, 647-797-7616, juneadaptive.com.

Handout

Gripjoy everyday crew anti-Slip socks, $25/three pairs.

Handout

Friendly Shoes men’s lightweight cushioned shoes with rear zipper access, $160.

Handout

Silverts Women’s Strappy top with back overlap, $37.

