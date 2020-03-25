Keep your palms happy and moisturized with these hand creams

The critical reminder to wash your hands frequently and properly has been top of mind for weeks now. Coupled with using alcohol-based hand sanitizers when soap and water aren’t in reach, you may find that all of this scrubbing has left your mitts dry and cracked. It’s an uncomfortable condition that can be prevented – and healed – by also keeping your hands hydrated.
Look for a hand cream that’s made with rich ingredients, such as shea butter or almond oil, and apply it when hands are still damp from washing. One of my preferred brands to shop hand care is L’Occitane en Provence, which has more than 60 hand-cream options to choose from on its website. The bestselling Shea Butter Hand Cream always takes me on a mental holiday to the south of France.
If you have some extra time, you may wish to experiment with an overnight DIY glove treatment. Before bed, slather on your hand cream and put on a pair of cotton gloves (look for the Moisture Hand Gloves on thebodyshop.com) to give your paws a prolonged, more intense period of hydration.
L’Occitane en Provence Limited Edition Shea X OMY Hand Cream, $34 through ca.loccitane.com.
