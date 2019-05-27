National Ballet of Canada’s Xiao Nan Yu’s simple essentials to her remarkable career

“As any artist will experience in their professional lifetime, the end of your career onstage is inevitable,” Xiao Nan Yu says. The Chinese-born and trained dancer has been one of the stars of the National Ballet of Canada since she was promoted to principal in 2001 (she first joined the company in 1996), and this season will be her last. She doesn’t seem too choked up about bidding adieu to her years on the stage though. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter, being able to share my knowledge with a younger generation,” she says.
Over the years, Yu has been praised for the controlled elegance she brought to her roles in such ballets as Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and Giselle. “I like the challenge of a dramatic role, one of my favourites is Tatiana in Onegin, which I performed to celebrate my 20th anniversary,” she says. As you might imagine, such control is the result of a strict regimen of rehearsals, classes, scheduled naps and physio appointments.
Yu will take her final bow in The Merry Widow (on stage in Toronto from June 19 to 23), a glamorous tale of comedy and romance told through magnificent dancing, set in Belle Époque Paris. The titular role is another one of Yu’s favourites, which seems like a fitting cap on 20 plus years of magic. “Ballet is a small world, and this is not ‘goodbye,’ it’s ‘see you around,” Yu says. Here, she shares the deceptively simple essentials to her remarkable career.
Workout mat
“My workout mat is essential for all my floor workouts before I start class. I use my time on the mat to focus on my flexibility and core strength.”
I Glow Yoga Mat, $45 at Lolë (lolelife.com).
Foam Roller
“I use a foam roller every day to massage the larger muscle groups such as the quads and hamstrings, IT bands, hip flexors and calves. The textured surface provides more targeted pressure.”
Trigger Point Foam Roller, $39.99 at Sportchek (sportchek.ca).
Salt soak
“After a long day of rehearsing, I soothe my feet with a warm water soak. Adding salts is an extra way to help reduce inflammation and ease muscle cramps.”
Cellucleanse bath salt soak, $24.95 at Saje (saje.com).
Avène Soothing Moisture Max
“After removing my stage makeup, I apply multiple layers to let my skin recover. I love this product as it can be used as a mask or as a daily moisturizer.”
Avène Soothing Moisture Max, $35.50 at Shoppers Drug Mart (shoppersdrugmart.ca).
Bodysuit
“I wear AinslieWear bodysuits for class and rehearsals. Former National Ballet dancer Ainslie Cyopik created the company and a lot of the dancers here wear her leotards. As a former dancer, Ainslie knows how to design dancewear that actually fits and moves with the body.”
AinslieWear Samantha leotard in Magnolia print, $108 at The Shoe Room (theshoeroom.ca).
