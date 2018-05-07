Lifestyle guru Sasha Exeter’s Mother’s Day gift ideas for moms on the go

Open this photo in gallery Photograph by Joseph Saraceno; Prop Styling by Wilson Wong

You can call Sasha Exeter many things, but just don’t call her a blogger. Don’t call her the perfect mom, either. The fitness enthusiast, model and lifestyle guru has always been intent on carving her own path, which most recently has included the title of new mom. Since giving birth to her daughter six months ago, Exeter has been sharing motherhood’s highs and candid lows on her website, sosasha.com.

“So many things have surprised me about motherhood, like the fact that I still looked pregnant a month postpartum, that breastfeeding was more difficult than I could ever imagine, but also how judgmental other mothers can be,” she says. “Because so much of my life is played out in the social space, I have been judged so much for the choices I make on everything from sleep training, introducing solids, and not taking a maternity leave. It was hard at first but when it comes to making decisions for my child and my family, I have learned to trust myself and the mother’s instinct I have developed.”

Open this photo in gallery Sasha Exeter with her daughter.

That instinct has led her to embrace a multitasking approach to motherhood, full of brand partnerships, work and travel. “I was lucky enough to have travelled the world by the age of 10 thanks to my folks, who didn’t stop living their lives just because they had children,” she says. “I learned so much from those experiences and want to do the same for my little girl.”

Here, she shares her top picks for Mother’s Day gifts to give – and receive.

1. Mejuri necklace

“I don’t wear much jewellery day-to-day with the exception of a few staples, but since having Maxwell, I have wanted a classic gold chain with her initial on the pendant as a chic layering piece.”

Mejuri engravable 14k gold initial necklace, $259 at Mejuri.

2. Tiba + Marl backpack

“Every mom should have a diaper bag that’s cool enough to rock sans baby and Tiba + Marl have quickly become my must-have for keeping my sense of personal style postpregnancy.”

Tiba + Marl floral Elmwood diaper backpack, $275 at Poppy’s Collection.

3. Louis Vuitton perfume

“This is a new favourite of mine – fruity, light and perfect for every day – and one I am sure my own mother would instantly fall in love with, so it’s what I am gifting her this year.”

Louis Vuitton Le Jour Se Lève perfume, $265 at Louis Vuitton.

4. Tatcha skincare

“Postbaby, my skin went through many changes and this set includes four of my all-time favourite products to use in stages. Tatcha’s products are inspired by the beauty secrets of geishas, which I love.”

Tatcha Bestsellers gift set, $75 at Sephora.

5. Nike running shoes

“Like many new moms, I often have to cram my fitness routine into a busy day of running errands, and the super-lightweight Nike Epic Reacts are perfect for all-day wear.”

Nike Epic React Flyknit Running Shoe, $200 at Nike.

