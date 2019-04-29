 Skip to main content

Light sensitivity can affect your skin. Fight back with this

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
If you have visited your optometrist lately, chances are you’ve been warned about blue light. While most exposure to blue light comes from the sun, our increased time spent in front of the LED light of screens and energy-efficient lighting after sunset means that exposure to these high-energy waves is increasing, posing potential health issues such as poor sleep quality and eye strain.

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation, $15.99 at drugstores.

To protect your peepers, eyewear brands are adding blue-light filters to lenses at an extra cost of around $50 to $75, and beauty brands are following suit with new products claiming to block blue light rays, which some research, including a 2010 study from the Netherlands, has linked to the development of brown spots on skin. Many of these are skincare and cosmetics products that you may already use in your routine, such as Lise Watier’s Base Miracle Skin Perfecting Primer or Revlon’s PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation. Luxury brand Chantecaille’s Blue Light Protection Hyaluronic Serum uses fermented extract from a radiation-resistant microorganism that helps skin adapt to visible light.

Outside your skin-care routine, if you must use your computer or phone in the evenings, consider adjusting your screen to a night setting, which will shift the colours of your display to the warmer end of the spectrum.

