Look to Meghan Markle for summer hat inspiration

There are many ways Meghan Markle is modernizing the British monarchy that are more monumental than her sartorial influence, but this is a style column, so here we are. It’s worth noting that her glamorous – albeit understated – approach to royal dressing speaks volumes about her California roots; there’s an air of ease in her choices, including her hats, which reflect a low-key but still considerate attitude towards tradition.
What stands out most about her hat picks so far is their form; even at their most flamboyant, Markle’s headgear is restrained compared to what’s worn by the more dandy royals. To this end, Jennifer Ouellette’s sculptural satin headpiece has a minimalistic, retro appeal that would be well-suited to formal occasions (and would certainly spice up a cocktail ensemble). Dresses in a fit-and-flare style would play off its shapely character.
A more extravagant option is Lilliput Hat’s mixed-material fascinator. Done in a sewn braid (making it more substantial and dressier than other straw hats – do not attempt to wear your beachy boater to a formal occasion, please!) and festooned with a feather detail, this cap should be paired with garments that are structured. Forgo something slinky, instead opting for a sheath, or even a wide-leg jumpsuit done in a beautiful printed cotton.
Simpler but still with oomph, Topshop’s pearl-embellished beret is a chic, contemporary choice for fancy hat-appropriate dos. We’ve seen Ms. Markle don a beret with aplomb, pairing one with refined, tailored pieces. And in keeping with the repeat-wear sensibility of her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, you can rock this hat with more casual fare as well. So what are you waiting for? Put a lid on it.
Get the look
Jennifer Ouellette black satin Space headpiece, US$149.
Marina fascinator, $325 at Lilliput Hats.
Pearl beret, $35 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay.
Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions to oparker@globeandmail.com.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.