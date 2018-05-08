Look to Meghan Markle for summer hat inspiration

There are many ways Meghan Markle is modernizing the British monarchy that are more monumental than her sartorial influence, but this is a style column, so here we are. It’s worth noting that her glamorous – albeit understated – approach to royal dressing speaks volumes about her California roots; there’s an air of ease in her choices, including her hats, which reflect a low-key but still considerate attitude towards tradition.

Open this photo in gallery Meghan Markle attends a service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on Dec. 25, 2017, in King's Lynn, England. Chris Jackson

What stands out most about her hat picks so far is their form; even at their most flamboyant, Markle’s headgear is restrained compared to what’s worn by the more dandy royals. To this end, Jennifer Ouellette’s sculptural satin headpiece has a minimalistic, retro appeal that would be well-suited to formal occasions (and would certainly spice up a cocktail ensemble). Dresses in a fit-and-flare style would play off its shapely character.

A more extravagant option is Lilliput Hat’s mixed-material fascinator. Done in a sewn braid (making it more substantial and dressier than other straw hats – do not attempt to wear your beachy boater to a formal occasion, please!) and festooned with a feather detail, this cap should be paired with garments that are structured. Forgo something slinky, instead opting for a sheath, or even a wide-leg jumpsuit done in a beautiful printed cotton.

Simpler but still with oomph, Topshop’s pearl-embellished beret is a chic, contemporary choice for fancy hat-appropriate dos. We’ve seen Ms. Markle don a beret with aplomb, pairing one with refined, tailored pieces. And in keeping with the repeat-wear sensibility of her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, you can rock this hat with more casual fare as well. So what are you waiting for? Put a lid on it.

Get the look

Jennifer Ouellette black satin Space headpiece, US$149.

Marina fascinator, $325 at Lilliput Hats.

Pearl beret, $35 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay.

