This weekend’s notes from the Lifestyle desk.

Open this photo in gallery: Candles, a guided grief journal, and grief affirmation cards from Glimmer Collective.Handout

Wellness

Emotional Relief

We all struggle, at times, to find ways to support people close to us who are experiencing grief. The death or injury of a loved one often leaves individuals floundering to find ways to move forward and heal. That is precisely how Celeena Sayani felt after her 19-year-old brother died in 2012. Eventually, she found ways to cope but it was hard work, and she always wished she’d had tools to make dealing with his loss a little easier. Recently, Sayani launched a new line of products, called the Glimmer Collective, which are designed to help people process the heavy emotions related to grief and to take small steps toward healing.

“I created Glimmer because it was something I so badly needed when I lost my brother,” says Sayani. “At the time, I received an outpouring of support – flowers, cards, donations – but all I wanted to do was remember him.” The Glimmer collective offers healing rituals that provide a safe space to remember and normalize conversations around death and grief. The products, which range from candles, a guided grief journal and grief affirmation cards, range from $29 to $86. For more information, visit www.glimmercollective.com

Open this photo in gallery: At Lady Musgrave Island, the second southernmost island in the Great Barrier Reef, visitors can take part in conservation activities like reef health surveys and coral adoption.Appleton Studios/Handout

Travel

Conscious Effort

If you love to travel, are fascinated by science and care deeply about the damage climate change is causing one of the world’s Seven Natural Wonders, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, you may want to sign up for a new excursion offered through the Lady Musgrave Experience. Lady Musgrave Island is the second southernmost island in the Great Barrier Reef (with only Lady Elliot Island more southern) and is ideally situated for educational/travel experiences that contribute to reef conservation and data collection. The company already operates Lady Musgrave HQ, a three-level pontoon boat with guest accommodations and an onboard chef.

In April, it will unveil a new Citizen Science-based pontoon research platform where visitors can take part in a wide array of conservation activities, including reef health surveys, coral adoption, guided snorkel safaris and marine-biologist-for-a-day programs. Given that the Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest living coral reef system – bigger than Switzerland, Holland and the United Kingdom combined – this is the ideal locale to pretend you are a scientist for a day. The Lady Musgrave Island Day Tour is currently 250 Australian dollars an adult and overnight accommodation is from 625 Australian dollars a night per person. The reef talks are included in these experiences. For more information, go to ladymusgraveexperience.com.au.

Open this photo in gallery: Veronica Beard's new handbag collection is priced between $489 and $798, which is considered mid-tier but the pay-off feels luxurious.Handout

Style

Classic Investment

Shopping for a designer handbag has become as competitive as sports betting. With secret drops, purchase-upon-approval and regular price assessment strategies, coveted brands such as Telfar, Hermès and Chanel keep designer-savvy collectors on their toes. Veronica Beard, however, is not playing the same game. The brand’s new handbag collection is priced between $489 and $798, which is considered mid-tier but the pay-off feels luxurious. “Our customer is discerning and knows what she wants. From the luxe materials and workmanship down to the finishes and hardware, our handbags meet her high expectations but at an accessible price point,” says co-designer Veronica Swanson Beard. “We have such a high crossover of designer customers because we offer luxury product at a thoughtful price point. We’re very price-value conscious,” adds co-designer Veronica Miele Beard. On trend with quiet luxury, the bags are refreshingly not logo-heavy, either. To see the collection, visit veronicabeard.ca.