Vancouver’s Gastown recently received a dose of Parisian chic with the opening of a Maison Kitsuné shop and neighbouring Café Kitsuné. Founded by Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki in 2002, Kitsuné is a pioneer of modern multihyphenate style, operating as a fashion brand, music label and food-and-beverage purveyor. With its Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic (kitsune is the Japanese word for fox), Kitsuné is known for its effortless indie-cool style that blends classic tailoring and streetwear influences with a playful sensibility.

Guests to the new Maison Kitsuné shop can explore the brand’s men’s wear, women’s wear and accessories collections. Maison Kitsuné has also commissioned a series of limited-edition clothing, accessories and housewares made in celebration of the Vancouver store opening.

The opening menu at the café next door was conceived by Lina Caschetto, a Vancouver-born chef who spent the past seven years in Paris, with Layla Frances Smith, a local sommelier and sake professional.

It also features a small épicerie selling Café Kitsuné objets, a collection of tableware, clothing and accessories, coffee beans, granola in partnership with Butterboom bakery and an Okanagan sour cherry and plum spread made in collaboration with the nearby Cadeaux bakery.

Joining 39 shops and 17 cafés worldwide, the Vancouver openings are the brand’s first foray into Canada. Both spaces were designed by co-founder Kuroki to evoke the warm feeling of a waterfront home through materials such as oak and concrete complemented by bold orange accents.

Maison Kitsuné Vancouver, 159 Water St.; Café Kitsuné Vancouver, 157 Water St., Vancouver, 236-477-4777, maisonkitsune.com.

Café Kitsuné Vancouver T-shirt, $120.Handout

Vancouver Ben Klevay tote bag, $85.Handout

Baby fox patch bi-colour classic cardigan, $455.Handout

