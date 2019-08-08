Marc Cain makes a colourful splash at Vancouver’s Pacific Centre

Downtown Vancouver’s Pacific Centre has become a lot more colourful with the arrival of the new Marc Cain store. Founded in 1973, the German women’s fashion brand is beloved around the world for its vivid hues and prints, and existing followers of the brand will be pleased to discover that this new 2,000-square-foot boutique is equally splashy. This opening marks Marc Cain’s second standalone store in Vancouver, after the 2017 opening at the Oakridge Centre.
Marc Cain’s appeal lies in its approach to co-ordinated wardrobing, which makes mixing and matching an expressive activity. “We found a niche within the Canadian market with that woman who really likes quality and colour and print and wants something that they’ll have for a long time,” explains Stephen Belfer, managing director at Marc Cain in Canada and the United States.
On the clothing side, that includes dresses for any occasion, workwear essentials that go beyond basic (such as forest-green suiting), as well as off-duty options and an activewear collection that launched in March. The offerings are rounded out by footwear, accessories and handbags such as the True Bag, a limited-edition, made-in-Italy purse that was designed with Suits star Sarah Rafferty and saw a portion of net profits from sales benefit Plan International Canada.
As the brand transitions from summer into its fall collections, Belfer advises shoppers to keep an eye out for pieces that bridge the gap between seasons. “You’ll see the colours of the autumn-winter story but also in fabrications that you can wear right away.”
Marc Cain, CF Pacific Centre, 701 West Georgia St., Vancouver, 604-398-7777, marc-cain.com.
Style news
Untraditional brides rejoice. Canadian brand Park & Fifth is expanding its offerings with a debut wedding dress collection. Featuring 16 handmade, modern styles, the collection ranges in price from $500 to $1,300. The company first gained popularity for its Un-Bridesmaid Collection, a line of trendy bridesmaid dresses that are meant to easily be reworn. This new wedding dress collection continues in that style vein. Park & Fifth is based in Vancouver, with stores in Calgary and Toronto. For more information, visit parkandfifthco.com.
A legendary events-planning company is taking BYOB to the next level. Toronto’s Candice & Alison Events Group is toasting its 10-year anniversary with the debut of its own bubbly. Called Shattered Glass, it’s a sparkling wine inspired by those served at exclusive celebrations. The dry-brut style sparkling wine is bottle fermented and aged sur lie for 30 months, with crisp notes that reflect the Niagara climate. The bottle comes dressed in a unique ombré fringe and is named for the first time a glass shatters at a party, a signal that the evening is shifting into the next gear. For more information, visit shattered-glass.ca.
Also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year is the DesignTO Festival. Previously known as the Toronto Design Offsite Festival, the contemporary art and design celebration has announced that it will be taking place throughout the city from Jan. 17 to 26, 2020. Ahead of this, organizers are issuing a call for guest artists and designers to apply to their Venue-Designer Matchmaking Program. Designers or artists in need of a venue to present their project can apply to be hosted at one of more than 40 venues, which is particularly helpful for artists from outside of the Greater Toronto Area. The deadline is Sept. 13. For more information, visit designto.org.
Tropical plant and plant-ware boutique Dynasty Toronto is growing into the cannabis industry with the launch of Dynasty Cannabis, a lifestyle brand of cannabis-centric products that focus on the intersection of botanicals and design. As part of this, the Dynasty Pot Shop (1086 Queen St. W., Toronto) is hosting a pop-up by California cannabis lifestyle brand Mister Green. Visitors will have access to Mister Green’s design-forward products such as pottery, pipes, homewares, apparel, accessories and apothecary goods, as well as some new products available exclusively during their Dynasty Pot Shop residency. For more information, visit dynastytoronto.com.
