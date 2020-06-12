Mark Critch of This Hour has 22 Minutes is navigating newlywed life at home

Open this photo in gallery Mark Critch and his wife on their wedding day in August. Nathan_Gates/Nate & Nicole Photography

Comedian Mark Critch tells The Globe and Mail how he’s spending his time at home.

For myself and other entertainers, self-isolation may have happened quicker than for folks with “real jobs.” I was talking to Alan [Doyle] the other day and we were saying that it felt like cancellations happened overnight.

My wife and I got married in August and we were supposed to be on our honeymoon right now. The pandemic is definitely a good test for newlyweds. It’s easy to be in love in Paris. It’s much harder to be in love when you’re locked in your home and you’re losing 30 per cent of your annual income. I think if we can get through the pandemic, without any major fights, then we’re going to be all right.

We are cooking, going for walks, and I’m writing a book as well as some TV scripts. We haven’t started baking yet – which I think will signal my cracking point. I miss seeing friends in person but I have been picking up the phone and calling the people I love – and miss – just to hear their voices. It’s so much lovelier than the texting world. When you’re on the phone with someone, you’re so much more present than when you’re flicking off a couple LOLs.

A bunch of us get together every two weeks and do this silly thing. There are eight couples and we each drop off a decent bottle of wine at one person’s house. They fill up mason jars and redistribute them. We do a wine tasting and try to guess where it’s from. It’s an excuse to talk but really it’s just an excuse to get drunk and have a good laugh.

– As told to Gayle MacDonald

