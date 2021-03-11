Mark Krebs works with Indian weavers to make carpets more affordable

Focusing on rugs handmade in India, Mark Krebs is a Toronto-based company that hopes to get people thinking critically about the objects that fill our homes. “The process and how the product comes to be is just as important as where the product is going to live,” founder Davin Cowper says. “These products have origin stories, and they have lives. I’m trying to do the best I can do to make a product that’s going to live long and have a good life.” Through his work, Cowper educates Canadian clients on the product lifecycle from start to finish.
After working as a designer for several homeware companies, Cowper decided to strike out on his own and launched his company in early 2020. “I knew that I could source and work with rug weavers directly and then, through an online platform, be able to sell the product directly to the end user,” he says. “In doing so I’m able to get price points that are really affordable without having to skimp out on material or process.” The Mark Krebs debut collection featured four flatweave rugs handmade in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.
The designs were created in collaboration with local weavers and are made of 100 per cent natural fibres including wool, cotton and linen. Working so closely with the makers means that the end product is very much a collaborative effort, a creative process that Cowper describes as a dance.
Mark Krebs, markkrebs.ca.
Rose Garden Area Rug (6′-by-9′), $569.
Aquarius Area Rug (4′6″-by-6′9″), $379.
Rain Spot Rug (2′-by-3′), $65.
