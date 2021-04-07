 Skip to main content
Style

Men’s fashion goes classic for spring

Embrace the men’s-wear classics, reimagined this season in unique fabrics and relaxed shapes

Peter Gudrunas never expected to star in a fashion editorial. “Frankly, it’s all mysterious to me,” the glassblower says of his recent turn moonlighting as a model. “I live out in the sticks, and I’m over 70.” Style Advisor’s contributing fashion editor, Nadia Pizzimenti, first spotted him in a campaign for the Toronto retailer and clothing brand, 100% Silk.

Gudrunas has spent the past 45 years running Sirius Glassworks, his studio in Gasline, Ont., where he creates colourful vases, plates, bowls and cups using the Venetian glassblowing technique established more than 2,000 years ago. “It takes physical stamina to make glass. Sometimes I jokingly call it ‘jock art,’” he says.

Gudrunas describes glassblowing as a dirty process that’s not really conducive to designer clothing. “I’ve trashed a lot of nice clothes just walking in the shop and getting distracted,” he says. While growing up in downtown Toronto, Gudrunas was drawn to fashion and says he was a bit of a dandy in high school. Today, he describes his style as conservative, and would invest in Saville Row suits and Italian tailoring if it made sense for his lifestyle. “If I could, I would have a nice rack of clothes. And nowhere to wear them!”

– Caitlin Agnew

Fresh coat

A trench is usually the crisp finishing touch but Heron Preston’s rumpled version looks more like an artful work in progress.

Open this photo in gallery

Luis Mora/The Globe and Mail

Heron Preston jacket, available through heronpreston.com. Bottega Veneta shirt, available at Ssense. Boyd Court ring (on left hand), available through boydcourt.com. Ring (on right hand), available at David Yurman.

Keep it brief

Dior combines black calfskin and its signature jacquard on the Lock Handbag, a piece that downsizes the proportions of a traditional attaché case.

Open this photo in gallery

Luis Mora/The Globe and Mail

Coat, shirt, trousers, bag, available at Dior. Boyd Court rings, available through boydcourt.com. Boots, available at Hermès.

Take three

Even a three-piece suit can capture the new casual. Zegna’s version pares things back by doing away with visible buttons on the jacket’s cuffs and adding discreet zippers to the trousers’ hems.

Open this photo in gallery

Luis Mora/The Globe and Mail

Suit, shirt, shoes, available at Ermenegildo Zegna.

Jumper cable

The fisherman sweater has been tweaked for centuries. A Hermès version adds a contrast yarn to its ribbing that emphasizes its rugged texture.

Open this photo in gallery

Luis Mora/The Globe and Mail

Fear of God x Ermenegildo Zegna jacket, available at Ssense. Sweater, trousers, available at Hermès. Boyd Court signet ring (on left hand), available through boydcourt.com. Ring (on right hand), available at David Yurman.

Suit supply

Mismatched fabrics are patched together on an Alexander McQueen jacket suggesting wearing a suit has become such a novel occasion that it demands a novelty blazer.

Open this photo in gallery

Luis Mora/The Globe and Mail

Alexander McQueen blazer, available through alexandermcqueen.com. Salvatore Ferragamo sweater, available through ferragamo.com. Rings, available at David Yurman.

New mix

Hand-sketched florals make an otherwise humble topper into an ornate statement piece.

Open this photo in gallery

Luis Mora/The Globe and Mail

Salvatore Ferragamo coat, sweater available through ferragamo.com. King & Tuckfield trousers, available at Ssense. Scarf, available at Hermès.

Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti. Model: Peter Gudrunas. Grooming by Claudine Baltazar for Dermalogica/Plutino Group. Set by Caitlin Doherty. Styling assistant: Alex Petropoulakis.

