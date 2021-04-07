Men’s fashion goes classic for spring

Peter Gudrunas never expected to star in a fashion editorial. “Frankly, it’s all mysterious to me,” the glassblower says of his recent turn moonlighting as a model. “I live out in the sticks, and I’m over 70.” Style Advisor’s contributing fashion editor, Nadia Pizzimenti, first spotted him in a campaign for the Toronto retailer and clothing brand, 100% Silk.
Gudrunas has spent the past 45 years running Sirius Glassworks, his studio in Gasline, Ont., where he creates colourful vases, plates, bowls and cups using the Venetian glassblowing technique established more than 2,000 years ago. “It takes physical stamina to make glass. Sometimes I jokingly call it ‘jock art,’” he says.
Gudrunas describes glassblowing as a dirty process that’s not really conducive to designer clothing. “I’ve trashed a lot of nice clothes just walking in the shop and getting distracted,” he says. While growing up in downtown Toronto, Gudrunas was drawn to fashion and says he was a bit of a dandy in high school. Today, he describes his style as conservative, and would invest in Saville Row suits and Italian tailoring if it made sense for his lifestyle. “If I could, I would have a nice rack of clothes. And nowhere to wear them!”
– Caitlin Agnew
Fresh coat
A trench is usually the crisp finishing touch but Heron Preston’s rumpled version looks more like an artful work in progress.
Keep it brief
Dior combines black calfskin and its signature jacquard on the Lock Handbag, a piece that downsizes the proportions of a traditional attaché case.
Take three
Even a three-piece suit can capture the new casual. Zegna’s version pares things back by doing away with visible buttons on the jacket’s cuffs and adding discreet zippers to the trousers’ hems.
Jumper cable
The fisherman sweater has been tweaked for centuries. A Hermès version adds a contrast yarn to its ribbing that emphasizes its rugged texture.
Suit supply
Mismatched fabrics are patched together on an Alexander McQueen jacket suggesting wearing a suit has become such a novel occasion that it demands a novelty blazer.
New mix
Hand-sketched florals make an otherwise humble topper into an ornate statement piece.
Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti. Model: Peter Gudrunas. Grooming by Claudine Baltazar for Dermalogica/Plutino Group. Set by Caitlin Doherty. Styling assistant: Alex Petropoulakis.