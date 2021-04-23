Mic. Carter challenges high fashion’s conventions with brand L’Uomo Strano

Open this photo in gallery L'Uomo Strano started as an exploration of Mic. Carter's own gender identity and expression. Tyler Ribchester/Handout

Since he moved to Toronto in 2012, Mic. Carter has been living two lives: elementary school teacher by day, fashion designer by night. While educating preteens and creating clothing collections that reference Afrofuturism might seem like a surprising combination, Carter’s brand, L’Uomo Strano (an Italian translation of “strange man”), is often used to cultivate new ideas and school its audience on fashion’s potential for inclusivity.

In his designer life, Carter creates a line of fun-loving, gender non-conforming party clothing. The project started as an exploration of his own gender identity and expression in his early 20s. At that time, he’d spend most Friday nights with his friends experimenting with fashion and exploring how it can be used to build a sense of community and defy expectations.

Carter was quick to notice a hole in the fashion market: No one was making this style of clothing for diverse body types and budgets. “I started imagining a world with new queer possibilities,” he says. “Where marginalized and non-conforming bodies could build affirming wardrobes in affirming spaces with affirming sales associates. I immediately borrowed my mother’s old Singer machine, and the rest was history.”

L’Uomo Strano made its debut in 2013 at Fashion Art Toronto, a launchpad for emerging designers. Carter now has eight collections under his belt and has dressed the likes of author and artist Vivek Shraya and actor Tika Simone. His trench coats, evening gowns and made-to-measure pieces are mostly sold and rented to clients through e-mail, direct message on social media and through his website. He also created and teaches the first non-binary fashion design course at Ryerson University.

Carter’s brand is rooted in social justice and activism, which are woven into every aspect. “These concepts inspire each collection’s garments and stylization,” he says. “They guide decisions about production and pricing, they set show and marketing tones, and they determine fitting guides or lack thereof. Especially in our current socio-economic climates, fashion can ultimately be an emancipatory tool of political change.”

It also leads to some fun and innovative fashion, such as the floor-grazing gingham dress with thigh-high slits that opened his spring 2021 show. On his Instagram feed, @luomostrano, Carter models many of his pieces himself. One look pairs a red-and-white polka-dot top with pink gingham trousers. Another features a corset, pant and cape in a pink floral print.

Fashion stylist Georgia Groom, who has featured Carter’s designs in many of her shoots, gravitates to the collection’s exuberance. “When I work with Mic’s designs, I’m always struck by how joyful they are, and how joyful I feel after being with Mic. His optimism and thoughtfulness is contagious,” she says. “His clothes are joyful and edgy, and just really playful and cool.”

That effortless feeling is likely a result of Carter’s design process, which is more about allowing garments to evolve rather than sketching out a fully realized concept. Carter says he allows pieces to mutate as they are being built, an approach he also takes when planning how the line will be presented. L’Uomo Strano’s most recent show, presented during Fashion Art Toronto’s Virtual Fashion Week last October, was staged in the form of a protest with a multicultural lineup of models walking down an alleyway holding colourful flares. The presentation was a response to the uprising against anti-Black racism and police brutality.

Vanja Vasic, Fashion Art Toronto’s executive director, says storytelling is a common thread through Carter’s collection and his shows. “Not only are his collections beautiful and exceptionally well made, there is always a narrative, a message and highly powerful story attached to his work,” she says. “He is one of those rare designers that has the ability to move you through his collections.”

Carter’s fall 2021 line is tentatively titled, “I hope this e-mail finds you well.” He wants to challenge the meaning of that often-used salutation, especially in the context of the pandemic. “Though I understood and appreciated its intent, I became curious about how this phrase either illuminated or ignored the various shifting socio-emotional landscapes,” he says. Through fashion, Carter plans to use the saying’s ambiguity to highlight lacklustre messaging around lockdowns, vaccine rollouts and the well-being of essential workers.

This interest in taking a simple idea his audience can relate to, digging deeper into its meaning and decorating it in tulle, print and colour is why so many creative people in the industry are drawn to his brand. “I hope that viewers feel connected to and motivated by this energy,” he says. “To create a more just world within their own spheres of activity.”

