There are now more sun care options than ever for eco-conscious consumers. Made without endocrine disrupting chemicals such as parabens and phthalates and potential skin irritants including fragrances, the new crop of mineral sunscreens boasts broad-spectrum coverage and hydrating, non-greasy formulations. Some, designed to be more reef friendly, are free of organic compounds like oxybenzone, which can harm coral.

Still, you’ll want to do your research, as every brand and retailer defines clean and reef-friendly sunscreen a little differently. That’s why Dr. Renée A. Beach, dermatologist and founder of DermAtelier on Avenue in Toronto, doesn’t look for the label “clean.” Instead, she looks for products that include as few ingredients as possible, using concentrations that are evidence-based for sun protection. She prefers products without “unnecessary” ingredients like fragrance and oils, which are typically added for scent or cosmetic appeal, and notes that when it comes to ingredients “any paraben that was a problem has been off the market for probably 15 years now.”

With sunscreen, Beach suggests picking a product with SPF greater than 30, with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide as an inorganic UV filter. She says that gel formulations are popular now, some new products also have integrated ingredients such as niacinamide that help diminish pigmentation, redness or brown spots, and tinted sunscreen that contains iron oxide protects your skin “against conditions that are worsened from visible light exposure,” such as melasma.

Most importantly, it’s important to look for a sunscreen that looks and feels good to you. “The best sunscreen is the sunscreen you’re going to wear,” Beach says. “The science is important, but so is the cosmetic elegance.”

Five new and eco-conscious sunscreens to try this summer

Best overall

Launched earlier this year, skincare brand Glow Recipe’s first sunscreen contains both mineral and chemical active ingredients. There’s a light watermelon scent, but the formulation is free from synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes, parabens, mineral oil, phthalates and drying alcohols. Watermelon Glow Sunscreen is a non-greasy and blendable SPF that is made for all skin types and water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sunscreen SPF 50, $45.

Best face

Solara Suncare products are plant-based and don’t contain extras like fragrance or drying alcohols. Brand new this spring from the sun care brand is a light, “gel-to-milk” sunscreen serum offering SPF 30 protection and made with 22.4 per cent zinc oxide. Key ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and licorice root extract help hydrate and brighten skin.

Solara Suncare Fortune Teller Brightening Sunscreen Serum SPF 30, $81.

Best tinted

Colorescience’s tinted sunscreen, currently available in four colours, is a favourite with Beach’s patients. “I don’t use it personally, but I know that patients really love it because it has this technology where you warm it up … with your fingertips, and it matches your skin tone when it rubs in,” says Beach. The water-resistant product is formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, oil, dyes or fragrance.

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50, $63.

Best reef safe

Newly available in Canada, Farmacy’s fast-absorbing, lightweight sunscreen is reef safe, and the clean formula doesn’t contain silicones, PEGs, mineral oils, synthetic fragrances, nano-particle zinc or titanium dioxide.

Beach does point out that even with reef-safe sunscreens, “some amount of product residue” would still “disperse into the water body,” and suggests a wetsuit or rash guard with UPF 50 plus sun protection if you’re concerned about the potential impact of particle residue on aquatic life.

Farmacy Green Defense Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $46.

Best for kids

You want to use a sunscreen that’s been especially formulated for children, says Beach, because unless the label indicates otherwise, most sunscreens are not trialed or tested on kids younger than two years of age.

Australian sun care brand Blue Lizard recently launched easy-to-apply, SPF 50+ mineral sunscreen sticks with variations for adults with sensitive skin, kids, and babies. They are water-resistant, reef-friendly and don’t contain any paraben or fragrance.

Blue Lizard Kids Sunscreen Stick SPF 50, $14.99.