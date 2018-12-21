Music royalty Georgia May Jagger explains how her star-studded family celebrates Christmas

Open this photo in gallery The Globe and Mail

No one does Christmas pageantry quite like the English, so imagine my surprise when buzzy British model (and daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger) Georgia May Jagger rhymed off her famous family’s decidedly laid-back holiday traditions – most of which involve not leaving the couch.

“We always open one present on Christmas Eve and it’s always pyjamas for us to lounge around in the next day,” she says. Many of Jagger’s other traditions come from her mother, model and actor Jerry Hall, who instilled a love for instilled a love for classic movie watching, cooking and self-care. “I love to cook with my brother and we usually make a big turkey, ham or goose,” says Jagger.

The holiday down time is much deserved for the model, who walked the runway for the likes of Balmain and Miu Miu this year as well as designing collections for Californian skate brand Volcom (the latest of which is fittingly full of fuzzy and sparkly separates perfect for Boxing Day lounging). Here, she shares more seasonal favourites.

Plush coat

“I wanted something super cozy that you could throw on over jeans or a dress for cold winter days or wear at home over PJs. I was inspired by something I used to wear when I was younger that looked like a teddy bear.”

Volcom plush pink coat, $150 at Simons.

Silk Pyjamas

“I really like Olivia von Halle – she makes monogrammed PJs, so I got silk ones last year. You can wear them out as an outfit, too!”

Olivia von Halle ‘Lila Kiko’ PJ set, $756.68 through shopbop.com.

Cashmere socks

“We love to put cashmere socks in each other’s stockings and wear them on Christmas morning by the fire. When it’s snowing, they keep your feet very warm.”

Confetti cashmere socks, $55 at Simons.

White Christmas

“White Christmas is one of my mom’s all-time favourite movies. When we were younger [my sister and I] used to dress up and sing the Sisters number in the movie.”

White Christmas diamond anniversary edition DVD, $7.69 through amazon.ca.

Face masks

“We always give each other [beauty] products and I always get Shiseido masks for everyone because it’s the time of year when you can chill and enjoy them.”

Shiseido Firming Massage Mask, $48 through shiseido.com.

