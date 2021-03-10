Nature-inspired earrings for spring

Collage art by Meghan Mcknight. Photography by Joseph Saraceno. Styling by Georgia Groom
Sea change
Dive into a sunken treasure of shells, pearls, fish and reptiles.
(From top to bottom) Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection seafoam shell earrings, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com. Natia X Lako small crocodile mono earring, $174, crocodile mono earrings, $174 at Archives (archivestoronto.com). Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection gold nautilus earring (with matching earring below), price on request through caroletanenbaum.com. Jewels by Alan Anderson seahorse earrings, price on request through jewelsbyalananderson.com. Danny Pollak gold shell earring with blue accents (with matching earring at bottom right), price on request through @dannypollakaccessories on Instagram. Archives Collection purple and blue crab mono earring, $124 at Archives (archivestoronto.com) Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection fish earrings with burgundy accents, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com. Daily Pearls freshwater pearl studs, $325 through dailypearls.com.
Earth play
Bejewelled bugs often make the best baubles, as do gilded cats.
(From top to bottom) Gucci gold interlocking G bee earrings, $485, gold crystal lion head earring (with opposite matching earring), $1,405 at Ssense (ssense.com). Archives Collection purple bug mono earring, $187 at Archives (archivestoronto.com). Alexander McQueen gold beetle earrings, $780 at Ssense (ssense.com). Danny Pollak hummingbird earring, price on request through @dannypollakaccessories on Instagram. Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection green and gold beetle earrings, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com. Oscar de la Renta bug drop earrings, $295 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.ca).
Take flight
The lightness of birds and butterflies elevates any look.
(From top to bottom) Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection bird earrings, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com. Oscar de la Renta butterfly earrings, $295 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.ca). Danny Pollak hummingbird earring (with matching earring at far right), price on request through @dannypollakaccessories on Instagram. Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection white swallow earring (with matching earring below), price on request through caroletanenbaum.com. Vintage 18 karat gold and diamond hummingbird mono earring, $2,980, Natia X Lako large dragon mono earring, $221, Archives Collection multicolour butterfly mono earring, $174 at Archives (archivestoronto.com). Oscar de la Renta bird nest clip earring, $390/set at Nordstrom (nordstrom.ca).
