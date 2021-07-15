How to wear the latest eye makeup trends for summer

At the spring Saint Laurent presentation, graphic eyeliner made a bold statement that’s still mask compatible.
Kennedy Brown, a Shoppers Drug Mart beauty pro based in St. John’s, says emulating this look can be as simple as adding a hook to the end of your cat eye.
For a liner that’s crisp and sharp, she recommends Stila’s Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, which has a regular and a micro tip for precise application.
And when applying liner, she suggests steadying your elbow on a flat surface and taking it slow. “Even doing a couple of dots along the lash line first and then connecting them will make it a lot easier to create that wing, whether you’re doing a classic cat eye or a graphic liner,” she says.
And consider brightening things up, Gen Z-style, with a pastel-coloured eye liner. According to data from Pinterest, searches for pastel eye makeup is trending among the 18 to 24 set.
“Something as simple as doing a cat eye and doing a streak of colour on top of it, a double stacked liner, that’s going to give you a lot of impact,” Brown says.
My recommendation: Affordable and easily available, Nyx is my go-to brand for makeup experiments. Its Epic Wear Liner Sticks go on smoothly and give off a nicely pigmented pop of colour that makes it easy to peacock on your favourite patio.
Nyx Cosmetics Epic Wear Liner Stick in Blue Trip, $11.49 at Shoppers Drug Mart (shoppersdrugmart.ca).
Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com