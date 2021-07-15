 Skip to main content
How to wear the latest eye makeup trends for summer

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
At the spring Saint Laurent presentation, graphic eyeliner made a bold statement that’s still mask compatible.

Kennedy Brown, a Shoppers Drug Mart beauty pro based in St. John’s, says emulating this look can be as simple as adding a hook to the end of your cat eye.

For a liner that’s crisp and sharp, she recommends Stila’s Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, which has a regular and a micro tip for precise application.

And when applying liner, she suggests steadying your elbow on a flat surface and taking it slow. “Even doing a couple of dots along the lash line first and then connecting them will make it a lot easier to create that wing, whether you’re doing a classic cat eye or a graphic liner,” she says.

And consider brightening things up, Gen Z-style, with a pastel-coloured eye liner. According to data from Pinterest, searches for pastel eye makeup is trending among the 18 to 24 set.

“Something as simple as doing a cat eye and doing a streak of colour on top of it, a double stacked liner, that’s going to give you a lot of impact,” Brown says.

My recommendation: Affordable and easily available, Nyx is my go-to brand for makeup experiments. Its Epic Wear Liner Sticks go on smoothly and give off a nicely pigmented pop of colour that makes it easy to peacock on your favourite patio.

Nyx Cosmetics Epic Wear Liner Stick in Blue Trip, $11.49 at Shoppers Drug Mart (shoppersdrugmart.ca).

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

